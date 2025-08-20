Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime confirms September 2025 release date and additional cast

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime announced that the series will premiere on September 30, 2025. Additionally, the details concerning the news cast members have been revealed.
Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime is based on Yui Tamura's comedy manga series of the same name. Kodansha's Comic Days website has been serializing the magazine since June 2021, with 10 volumes published thus far. Notably, the manga has a live-action adaptation, which was released on November 15, 2024.
Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime set to debut on September 30, 2025
According to the official staff, Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime will air its episodes every Tuesday at 1:29 am JST on Nippon Television, starting September 30, 2025 (effectively October 1, 2025, at 1:29 am JST). However, the first episode will debut on Nippon TV at 1:35 am JST.
Additionally, the series will be available on AT-X and BS11 at different times. Prior to the TV broadcast, the series will have a special livestream on September 13, 2025, where more information about the show will be revealed.
Coming to the new cast members for Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime, Satoshi Hino has joined the voice cast as Yano's father, while Takuya Eguchi stars as Mr. Omiya, the homeroom teacher of Class 2-1. These new cast members will join the previously announced voice cast, who are as follows:
- Kohei Amasaki as Tsuyoshi Yano
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Kiyoko's best friend, Mei
- Yuka Nukui as Kiyoko Yoshida
- Taito Ban as Hashiba, the class representative with Kiyoko
- Ryota Iwasaki as Mei's childhood friend, Tanaka
- Rie Takahashi as Izumi
Shinpei Matsuo directs the comedy anime at Ajia-do, with Deko Kao in charge of the series scripts. Toshihisa Kaiya, who has previously contributed to World Trigger, has joined the staff as the character designer. Hideakira Kimura is the show's music composer, with Yayoi Tateishi as the sound director.
Nippon TV Music is handling the music production, while Bit Grooove Promotion is the sound producer. The official staff previously announced that FANTASTICS would perform the opening theme, Pop Life.
About the anime
Based on the original manga series, Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime follows the story of a high school boy, Tsuyoshi Yano, who is blessed with every unlucky trait.
Yano's perennial unluck causes his classmate, Kiyoka Yoshida, to worry about him constantly. As such, the series will explore Tsuyoshi and Kiyoka's slice of life story, embedded with comedic moments.
Also read:
- Touring After the Apocalypse TV anime reveals trailer and October 2025 premiere
- Dandadan season 2 insert song taken down from major platforms over Yoshiki's copyright issues
- One Piece manga’s record-breaking sales in France hint at the series’ unmatched global dominance