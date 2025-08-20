  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime confirms September 2025 release date and additional cast

Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime confirms September 2025 release date and additional cast

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Aug 20, 2025 13:35 GMT
Yano-kun
Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime confirms September 2025 release date and additional cast (Image via Ajia-do)

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime announced that the series will premiere on September 30, 2025. Additionally, the details concerning the news cast members have been revealed.

Ad

Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime is based on Yui Tamura's comedy manga series of the same name. Kodansha's Comic Days website has been serializing the magazine since June 2021, with 10 volumes published thus far. Notably, the manga has a live-action adaptation, which was released on November 15, 2024.

Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime set to debut on September 30, 2025

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to the official staff, Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime will air its episodes every Tuesday at 1:29 am JST on Nippon Television, starting September 30, 2025 (effectively October 1, 2025, at 1:29 am JST). However, the first episode will debut on Nippon TV at 1:35 am JST.

Additionally, the series will be available on AT-X and BS11 at different times. Prior to the TV broadcast, the series will have a special livestream on September 13, 2025, where more information about the show will be revealed.

Ad

Coming to the new cast members for Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime, Satoshi Hino has joined the voice cast as Yano's father, while Takuya Eguchi stars as Mr. Omiya, the homeroom teacher of Class 2-1. These new cast members will join the previously announced voice cast, who are as follows:

  • Kohei Amasaki as Tsuyoshi Yano
  • Atsumi Tanezaki as Kiyoko's best friend, Mei
  • Yuka Nukui as Kiyoko Yoshida
  • Taito Ban as Hashiba, the class representative with Kiyoko
  • Ryota Iwasaki as Mei's childhood friend, Tanaka
  • Rie Takahashi as Izumi
Ad

Shinpei Matsuo directs the comedy anime at Ajia-do, with Deko Kao in charge of the series scripts. Toshihisa Kaiya, who has previously contributed to World Trigger, has joined the staff as the character designer. Hideakira Kimura is the show's music composer, with Yayoi Tateishi as the sound director.

Nippon TV Music is handling the music production, while Bit Grooove Promotion is the sound producer. The official staff previously announced that FANTASTICS would perform the opening theme, Pop Life.

Ad

About the anime

Yano and others, as seen in the anime&#039;s key visual (Image via Ajia-do)
Yano and others, as seen in the anime's key visual (Image via Ajia-do)

Based on the original manga series, Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime follows the story of a high school boy, Tsuyoshi Yano, who is blessed with every unlucky trait.

Ad

Yano's perennial unluck causes his classmate, Kiyoka Yoshida, to worry about him constantly. As such, the series will explore Tsuyoshi and Kiyoka's slice of life story, embedded with comedic moments.

Also read:

About the author
Apratim Chakraborty

Apratim Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.

Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.

Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.

When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications