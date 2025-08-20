Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime confirms September 2025 release date and additional cast

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime announced that the series will premiere on September 30, 2025. Additionally, the details concerning the news cast members have been revealed.

Ad

Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime is based on Yui Tamura's comedy manga series of the same name. Kodansha's Comic Days website has been serializing the magazine since June 2021, with 10 volumes published thus far. Notably, the manga has a live-action adaptation, which was released on November 15, 2024.

Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime set to debut on September 30, 2025

矢野くんの普通の日々【公式】アニメ化＆実写映画‼️ @yanokun3 🩹 🩹━━━━━━━━━━━┓ 『矢野くんの普通の日々』 ┗━━━━━━━━━━━🩹 🩹 📺9月30日(火)より日本テレビ、 BS11、AT-X にて順次 放送開始！ 公式サイトオンエア情報はこちら👇 #矢野くんの普通の日々

Ad

Trending

According to the official staff, Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime will air its episodes every Tuesday at 1:29 am JST on Nippon Television, starting September 30, 2025 (effectively October 1, 2025, at 1:29 am JST). However, the first episode will debut on Nippon TV at 1:35 am JST.

Additionally, the series will be available on AT-X and BS11 at different times. Prior to the TV broadcast, the series will have a special livestream on September 13, 2025, where more information about the show will be revealed.

Ad

Coming to the new cast members for Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime, Satoshi Hino has joined the voice cast as Yano's father, while Takuya Eguchi stars as Mr. Omiya, the homeroom teacher of Class 2-1. These new cast members will join the previously announced voice cast, who are as follows:

Kohei Amasaki as Tsuyoshi Yano

Atsumi Tanezaki as Kiyoko's best friend, Mei

Yuka Nukui as Kiyoko Yoshida

Taito Ban as Hashiba, the class representative with Kiyoko

Ryota Iwasaki as Mei's childhood friend, Tanaka

Rie Takahashi as Izumi

Ad

Shinpei Matsuo directs the comedy anime at Ajia-do, with Deko Kao in charge of the series scripts. Toshihisa Kaiya, who has previously contributed to World Trigger, has joined the staff as the character designer. Hideakira Kimura is the show's music composer, with Yayoi Tateishi as the sound director.

Nippon TV Music is handling the music production, while Bit Grooove Promotion is the sound producer. The official staff previously announced that FANTASTICS would perform the opening theme, Pop Life.

Ad

About the anime

Yano and others, as seen in the anime's key visual (Image via Ajia-do)

Based on the original manga series, Yano-kun's Ordinary Days anime follows the story of a high school boy, Tsuyoshi Yano, who is blessed with every unlucky trait.

Ad

Yano's perennial unluck causes his classmate, Kiyoka Yoshida, to worry about him constantly. As such, the series will explore Tsuyoshi and Kiyoka's slice of life story, embedded with comedic moments.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More