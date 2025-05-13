10 best action comedy anime for anime fans

Anime has captivated viewers around the world due to its ability to tell fantastical stories through stunning animation and lovable characters. It has spawned numerous popular genres that cater to different audience tastes. Two of the most beloved genres are action and comedy.

Action anime showcase intense battles, heroic rescues, and thrilling adventures. Comedy anime never fail to leave audiences laughing with their sharp wit and hilarious situations. When you fuse these two genres, you get the wildly entertaining action comedy anime genre.

These action comedy anime feature both adrenaline-fueled action and side-splitting comedy. If you are looking for series that can pump you up and make you laugh at the same time, read on for 10 of the best action comedy anime that are perfect for any anime fan.

10 must-watch action comedy anime

1. Gintama

Gintama (Image via Sunrise, Bandai Namco Pictures)

This shonen anime is set in a quirky alternate version of Edo-period Japan, where aliens known as Amanto have taken over and banned the public carrying of swords.

It follows the eccentric Gintoki Sakata, a samurai fond of sweets and Jump magazine, who runs the Yorozuya odd-jobs agency. He undertakes various jobs with his associates Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the monthly rent. From saving the world and traveling to alien planets to encountering toilet paper-eating monsters, a day is never ordinary when you are Gintoki Sakata.

Gintama's massive cast of wacky recurring characters is constantly embroiled in misadventures, swinging between utterly hilarious scenes and emotionally hard-hitting moments. With clever parody comedy and exciting action, beautifully animated by Sunrise studio, it offers endless laughs and entertainment.

2. One Punch Man

One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse, J.C. Staff)

For action comedy with a creative superhero premise, the ultra-popular One Punch Man delivers excitement and laughter in spades. It revolves around Saitama, an ordinary young man who has trained himself in such a simple routine that it's mysterious how he defeats any opponent with a single punch.

Having become too powerful, he seeks a worthy opponent who can provide him with a challenge. He joins the Hero Association to be recognized for his feats. Despite the simple idea, it features stylishly animated action scenes as Saitama nonchalantly decimates terrifying monsters and villains, all accentuated by a rocking soundtrack.

One Punch Man masterfully parodies common superhero and shonen anime tropes by contrasting Saitama's overwhelming power with more conventional heroes and villains.

3. Kill la Kill

Kill la Kill (Image via Trigger)

For viewers craving something completely off-the-wall and exhilarating, Kill la Kill is the perfect action comedy anime. It tells the story of the hot-blooded delinquent schoolgirl Ryuko Matoi. She transfers to Honnouji Academy to investigate her father’s murder and clashes with the student council led by Satsuki Kiryuin.

After coming into contact with a sentient combat uniform called Senketsu — a Kamui made of Life Fibers — Ryuko harnesses her new power to challenge Satsuki's supremacy through brutal and bombastic battles.

What follows are intense and hyperactive action sequences as Ryuko confronts the Elite Four council members and fights rival students wielding special Goku uniforms. With its avant-garde style, Kill la Kill delivers vibrant visuals, rapid-fire humor, bold fan service, and thrilling fight choreography.

4. Great Teacher Onizuka

Great Teacher Onizuka (Image via Pierrot)

For a comedy focused on school life with some over-the-top physical antics, Great Teacher Onizuka is a must-watch. It centers on Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old ex-biker gang leader who becomes a teacher to reignite his passion for life.

He lands a teaching job at Holy Forest Academy and vows to use his unorthodox methods to develop his students' positive personalities. However, Onizuka must first earn the trust of his students, who play all kinds of pranks to drive him away.

What follows are many hilarious yet heartwarming moments as Onizuka forms connections with his students and helps resolve their personal issues. Combined with Onizuka's crazy antics, Great Teacher Onizuka makes for an entertaining comedy with occasional wild action.

5. Spy x Family

Spy × Family (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

Spy x Family is a hit action-comedy anime from 2022, which tells the story of Westalis master spy Twilight, who must build a family as part of a mission to get close to an influential politician. He adopts a girl named Anya, who can read minds, while also pretending to be married to an assassin named Yor.

While Yor and Loid are unaware of each other's secrets, Anya knows both due to her psychic ability, though she keeps this knowledge to herself. Hilarious misunderstandings and close calls ensue as Twilight balances completing his mission and keeping his family together without anyone discovering their secrets.

Full of comedy, action, and wholesome family moments, Spy x Family has quickly risen in popularity among action-comedy anime thanks to its unique premise.

6. KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!? (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! follows Kazuma Sato, who dies in a pathetic manner but wakes up in a fantasy world where a goddess named Aqua offers to grant him one wish. In a snap decision, after she mocks him, he chooses to bring Aqua herself with him to this new world.

There, he assembles a dysfunctional party to fight the Demon King, including the explosion-obsessed mage Megumin and the masochistic knight Darkness. Kazuma and his team find themselves in various chaotic and hilarious situations due to the useless skills of their party members.

Their exaggerated personalities, coupled with unfortunate events, lead to riotous comedy. Despite being ill-equipped, the group perseveres against enemies through sheer luck, resulting in enjoyable action.

7. City Hunter

City Hunter (Image via Sunrise)

The classic action-comedy anime City Hunter offers a colorful dose of 1980s nostalgia. It centers on Ryo Saeba, who works as a “sweeper” — a private detective and bodyguard for hire — in Tokyo. After the death of his partner Hideyuki Makimura, he continues his missions alongside Hideyuki's sister, Kaori Makimura.

From saving kidnapped individuals to thwarting terrorist attacks with his impressive fighting skills, Ryo is always in danger. However, Ryo is also a huge womanizer who chases after pretty ladies whenever possible, resulting in many amusing scenarios. With its gritty crime drama plot and Ryo’s hilarious antics, City Hunter makes for an engrossing action comedy full of retro vibes.

8. Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu

Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu (Image via Kyoto Animation)

For hardcore action-comedy fans, Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu takes the formula up several notches. It focuses on Sousuke Sagara, a member of an elite mercenary unit tasked with protecting the feisty Kaname Chidori while attending high school.

This leads to his military training and paranoid personality, resulting in many misinterpreted situations played for laughs. Whether turning a rugby game into an explosive battle or confronting a teacher he suspects of being a terrorist, Sousuke consistently creates chaotic scenes with his overly dramatic responses.

Fumoffu dials down the mecha action in favor of school-based comedic hijinks, resulting in a zany military school anime.

9. Lupin the Third

Lupin the Third (Image via TMS Entertainment)

When it comes to action comedy anime, one can never forget the iconic gentleman thief, Lupin the Third. Lupin is often portrayed as the grandson of the famous fictional thief Arsène Lupin.

Along with his partners, Jigen the gunman and Goemon the swordsman, he embarks on high-stakes heists around the world while evading capture by detective Zenigata. What ensues in Lupin's escapades are thrilling action scenes complemented by plenty of physical comedy.

From car chases to dodging booby traps, the Lupin gang fully embraces chaos to steal all manner of valuables, ranging from money to exotic animals. With multiple adaptations, Lupin the Third stands as a defining entry in the action comedy genre.

10. Samurai Champloo

Samurai Champloo (Image via Manglobe)

Highly stylish, Samurai Champloo follows Mugen and Jin, two polar opposite warriors who help a young girl, Fuu, find a mysterious samurai connected to her past. This sets them traveling across an anachronistic Japanese landscape that fuses historical and hip-hop elements.

As the group deals with all kinds of eccentric characters during their journey, Mugen and Jin frequently engage in wildly inventive duels and battles. Complemented by lo-fi beats, these action sequences, together with situational comedy, make Samurai Champloo a definitive must-watch.

Conclusion

If you are new to the action comedy genre or are looking for new anime to watch, be sure to check out the 10 series featured here. Packed with dynamic characters, over-the-top comedy, and enthralling action, these anime promise supercharged entertainment that no fan should miss!

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More