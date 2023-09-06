Where to watch City Hunter anime: Streaming details explored

The City Hunter anime is based on a Japanese manga created by Tsukasa Hojo. From 1985 to 1991, the manga was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, and its publisher, Shueisha, compiled it into 35 tankobon volumes. Sunrise Studios turned it into an anime television series in 1987.

City Hunter gave rise to a global media empire with several adaptations and spin-offs. Four anime television series, three anime television specials, five animated features, a number of live-action films, computer games, and a live-action Korean TV drama are all part of the franchise.

City Hunter also had a spin-off manga called Angel Heart, which gave rise to both a live-action Japanese TV drama and its own anime television series.

Fans can now return to the action-packed comedy anime to learn more about the entertaining characters and their storylines as the film Angel Dust approaches the big screens.

Where to watch City Hunter anime

Expand Tweet

Crunchyroll offers streaming for City Hunter 1987 and 1990. Meanwhile, Funimation Now offers access to City Hunter (1999), although not in many countries. The first season of the anime is available on Crunchyroll with both English and Japanese audio choices. By purchasing a Crunchyroll Premium subscription, viewers can watch the show without interruptions.

Fans can also check it out on well-known streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or HiDive. Depending on the location, the anime movies and episodes may not be accessible for streaming on these services because they usually rotate their material.

The series has many spinoffs, including Shinjuku Private Eyes and Goodbye, My Sweetheart (1997), which are hard to find on streaming services. However, fans can purchase DVD or Blu-ray sets of anime movies from online retailers like Amazon, eBay, or specialty anime shops. These copies frequently include extra content and benefits.

General plot of the series

Expand Tweet

The series follows a contractor crew known as City Hunter, which uses the call sign "XYZ." They will accept any assignment that involves cleaning up the trash on Tokyo's streets.

Ryou Saeba, a crucial member of the crew, collaborates with stubborn tomgirl Kaori Makimura and is equipped with his trusty Colt Python and perfect precision. Together, they handle challenging situations and confront the many risks associated with their line of work.

Ryou enjoys chasing gorgeous women when he's not out hunting criminals and bad guys, and the only thing that can stop him is Kaori and her 100-ton hammer. Nothing can stop Ryou from completing his next task, not even pickpockets, gun dealers, or criminal organizations.

New City Hunter movie drops this month

Expand Tweet

The newest theatrical movie created by Aniplex and animated by Sunrise is titled City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust and is slated for release on September 8, 2023. The 35th anniversary of the series will be commemorated by the release of this film.

A teaser for the film was released on April 8, 2022. A trailer was put out on February 22, 2023, and another was released on June 13, 2023.

Angel Dust follows the story of Ryo Saeba, a talented private detective who solves various requests, and his partner, Kaori Makimura. They are asked by a female video creator, Angie, to find an escaped cat.

Meanwhile, Saeko Nogami of the Metropolitan Police Department launches an inquiry into the creation of the biotech corporation Zoltic with the aid of Umibozu and Miki.

Zoltic's new creation is a horrifying creature that turns troops into superhumans on the battlefield and is the most recent version of the "Angel Dust" that once controlled Ryo and murdered his teammate, Hideyuki Makimura.

Be sure to follow for more anime updates and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.