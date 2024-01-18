The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic English dub announces release date and more

Thursday, January 18, 2024, saw Crunchyroll announce the cast and release date for its English dubbed version of The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic television anime series. Crunchyroll also announced the cast for the English dubbed production, which features the usual names seen in other English dub productions from the platform.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime series originally premiered in Japan on Friday, January 5, and is streamed by Crunchyroll internationally as it airs weekly in Japan. The dark horse of the Winter 2024 anime season has been met with incredible reception through its first two episodes.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic television anime serves as the adaptation of author Kurokata and illustrator KeG’s original light novel series of the same name. The series originally began as a web novel by Kurokata on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website and is still ongoing in this format today.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic English dub premieres on Crunchyroll on Thursday, January 18

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime’s English dub was confirmed to have a Friday, January 19 release date. The English dub will maintain a two-episode gap with the original Japanese audio version of the series, which is typical of Crunchyroll’s SimulDub productions. The English cast includes the following:

Alejandro Saab as Usato

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Rose

Alexis Tipton as Suzune

Matt Holmes as Kazuki

Jim Jorgensen as Lloyd

Jill Harris as Welcie

David Wald as Tong

Marcus D. Stimac as Alec

Cris George as Mill

Anthony Bowling as Gomul

Rudy Lopez as Gurd

Caitlin Glass is directing the English dub, with Samantha Herek producing. Jarrod Greene is credited for the adaptation, while Jamal Roberson serves as the dub’s engineer. The series’ opening theme song is Cure and is performed by waterweed, while the ending theme song is entitled Green Jade and is performed by ChouCho.

Takahide Ogata is directing the anime at Studio Add and Shinei Animation. Shogo Yasukawa is in charge of the series scripts, while Kenji Tanabe is designing the characters. Elements Garden, which is made up of Hitoshi Fujima and Seima Kondo, are composing the music. The series is called a “slapstick isekai fantasy with gags and battles,” and focuses on protagonist Ken Usato.

After school, Usato bumps into Ryusen Kazuki and student council president Suzune Inuimaki when all three are transported to another world by a magic circle. While only Inumaki and Kazuki were meant to be summoned, it’s discovered that Usato has the rare healing magic power. He’s resultantly abducted by a woman named Rose and is drafted into her ranks in order to become her right-hand man.

