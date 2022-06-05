Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 spoilers hint at a tragic ending for childhood friends

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 is all set to draw the conclusion to Kakucho and Takemichi’s battle with Sanzu. A few raw scans of the chapter were leaked today, and it appears that there might be a flashback scene in this chapter.

On the other hand, the fandom also received a blow when the regular and reputed leaker TokyoRevenji decided to take a break over violation of certain unspoken rules regarding the leaks. As a result, the leaked scans of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 are haphazard, taken out of context, and hard to string together in a coherent summary.

[This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256.]

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 spoilers show the end to Sanzu’s battle with Kakucho and Takemichi

There is a reason why Kakucho threw away his last name and we will find out soon

In the last chapter, Takemichi and Kakucho tried to stop Sanzu, who attacked them with a Katana. Kakucho protected his childhood friend and revealed that he was the sole survivor of an accident that took away his family. He was saved from loneliness by his friendships with Izana and Takemichi. Kakucho tried to parry Sanzu’s attacks, but ended up getting slashed across his chest.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 spoilers

1-kakucho got injured badly

2- sanzu's flashback of the time that mikey disbanded toman

1-kakucho got injured badly

2- sanzu's flashback of the time that mikey disbanded toman

3- takemichi got stabbed from the back(?not sure)

Today’s spoilers can be divided into three distinct parts. In the first part, Kakucho is likely in trouble. The wound seems fatal, and Takemichi’s expression belies worry for his friend. Sanzu, of course, takes advantage of this situation to attack Takemichi with his katana.

The second part involves the long-awaited flashback from Sanzu that is slated to take place in this chapter. The flashback does not, however, go back to the day when Haruchiyo received his scar, but instead shows the beginning of the Kantou Manji gang. Haruchiyo is seen in the same clothes that he was wearing when he murdered Muto. He is seen speaking to Mikey.

My question now is: why is Haru wearing a suit when he is saying that "he's Mikey's only ally"?? When is this flashback taking place? 🤔 Maybe after Emma's funeral?

The third part of the Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 spoilers is a single panel that shows the twin headlights of an oncoming train and Toman members leaping out of its way. It is unclear whether this is the beginning or the end of the chapter, but no prominent character is shown in this panel, on or off the tracks.

Speculations

i do not think kakucho is actually dead because that would be just bad writing and, even though we've experienced that with draken already, i'm willing to give wakui the benefit of the doubt and see if kaku can be saved instead of being killed off randomly for shock value

Fans have been worried that Kakucho saying, “It wasn’t a bad life,” in the last chapter is an indication of impending death, and the fear seems to have come true. It is unclear from Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 spoilers how badly Sanzu injures Takemichi, but the Toman President’s wound is unlikely to be anything fatal. It can be speculated that Takemichi will need aid in this fight, and many assume Senju to be the one to provide the help.

The flashback scene likely refers to the night when Muto was killed. Haruchiyo could have sought out Mikey to rouse him from his state of inaction after the disbandment of Toman. Fans are debating whether the train scene in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 256 is another flashback, or a real-time occurrence. If Takemichi and Kakucho have failed to stop Sanzu from executing their plans, that leaves us with signficant doubt regarding their survival.

Omake: Reputed leaker takes a break

A few words from me about what is happening recently ... I hope everything will return to normal soon

A few words from me about what is happening recently ... I hope everything will return to normal soon

Twitter user TokyoRevenji issued a declaration this morning that other leakers are causing an imbalance in the fandom by leaking complete raw scans of the chapter without translations, or with out-of-context translations. In protest of the practice, the account will be taking a break for the foreseeable future.

Regular readers would know that TokyoRevenji usually leaks only three dialog-less panels with short summaries for every chapter. Most of "trtwt" agree with TokyoRevenji, and hope for a swift return to the amicable and sustainable system of balancing leaks and official chapters that has served readers so well for so long.

