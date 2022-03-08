Tokyo Revengers chapter 245 detailed spoilers: Takemichi’s determination, Mikey’s concern, and more

Detailed spoilers and some panels from Tokyo Revengers chapter 245 were leaked on Twitter today. The written spoilers from Twitter-user mina @taiyakiboi02 reveal Takemichi’s thought process during the battle, as well as the progression of the fight.

Readers can see Takemichi’s growth in this chapter, and the issue regarding his strength can finally be laid to rest. Wakui shows that Takemichi’s strength comes from his perseverance, as readers have always known and respected throughout the series.

[This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 245.]

Tokyo Revengers chapter 245 chronicles Takemichi’s growth, the final battle is in full swing

Tokyo Revengers chapter 245 raw scans leaked earlier this week had already disclosed that Takemichi knocks down Kakucho in their individual fight, leaving everyone shocked. The written spoilers further outline what happens next.

According to the written spoilers, the two gangs charge at each other collectively, foregoing the one-on-one strategy adapted during the Toman vs Tenjiku battle. Mikey observes Takemichi fighting the members of Kantou and remarks that being as weak as he is, he should be careful not to get beaten since his gang depends on him.

gie @keisfangs #TR245 #TokyoRevengers245



mikey looks serious but who is he trying to fool by calling takemichi weak when he knows better than anyone that the takemichi in front of him is nowhere near weak mikey looks serious but who is he trying to fool by calling takemichi weak when he knows better than anyone that the takemichi in front of him is nowhere near weak #TR245 #TokyoRevengers245 mikey looks serious but who is he trying to fool by calling takemichi weak when he knows better than anyone that the takemichi in front of him is nowhere near weak https://t.co/nzSo2AJzFM

Takemichi is confronted by Kakucho, who punches him squarely in the face. But the former remains standing as he remembers everything he has been through to get to this point.

As a child, Takemichi thought very highly of himself, an image that was shattered as he grew up and went from job to job, unable to settle down. However, when he was pushed in front of the train in the first timeline, he thought of Hina’s smile, which has always given him warmth and strength.

Takemichi reminisces about how he has always been prepared to lose in every fight he has been in, starting from his brawl with Kyomasa to his victory against Tenjiku.

His only strength has been his ability to persevere and move forward against all odds. With this recollection, Takemichi punches Kakucho, who sees his childhood friend and hero in the former once more.

Kakucho lands at Mikey’s feet, shocking everyone present. Takemichi himself is surprised at his own strength. He looks directly at Mikey and proclaims that as long as he is prepared for anything, he can reach him.

Speculations

Mikey’s concern for Takemichi indicates that he either wants to fight him or is genuinely concerned that the boy will get hurt. Mikey’s connection with Takemichi’s ability to time-leap in this timeline has not been properly explained.

He seems aware that Takemichi has returned for him, but it is undisclosed if Mikey from the future has also returned to the past.

Takemichi was a decent fighter before he joined Toman, and while his ability was overshadowed by Toman’s strongest members, he has been known to hold his own in regular brawls. However, fans have always been disgruntled that in the big battles, Takemichi takes far too many hits, and mostly solves things by talking.

Kittydelf @Kittydelf #TokyoRevengers245 Also, the impact of Takemichi doing a big hit is the equivalent of Peh beating up Shion in Tenjiku arc. It will rise Toman’s spirits after the discourage due to disparity in numbers. Also a hint to readers that the battle is not as onesided as thought #tr245 Also, the impact of Takemichi doing a big hit is the equivalent of Peh beating up Shion in Tenjiku arc. It will rise Toman’s spirits after the discourage due to disparity in numbers. Also a hint to readers that the battle is not as onesided as thought #tr245 #TokyoRevengers245

While that is an admirable quality, readers have long since wanted to see Takemichi win a fight with his fists, and Tokyo Revengers chapter 245 gives everyone exactly that. More details regarding the battle will become clear once the English translation of the chapter comes out on Wednesday, March 9.

