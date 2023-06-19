Tokyo Revengers live-action film faces unexpected setback following actor's arrest

Tokyo Revengers has again been brought under the limelight after Keisuke Baji's live-action film actor Kento Nagayama was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession. With Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle set to release on June 30, this arrest has put the movie under a major setback as its committee was forced to make an imminent decision.

Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle is set to depict the final battle between Tokyo Manji Gang and Valhalla. The upcoming story is set to showcase Takemichi's first gang fight as part of Toman, and his attempt to stop Manjiro Sano from making a grave error.

Tokyo Revengers 2 actor Kento Nagayama gets arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession

Actor Kento Nagayama (Image via Instagram/@Hotjpdrama_official)

Tokyo Revengers live-action film actor Kento Nagayama got arrested on Friday, June 16, 2023, on suspicion of marijuana possession. He was accused of possessing a small amount of marijuana in his apartment in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, back in April.

Finally, during the early hours of June 16, the actor was arrested by Metropolitan Police Department officers for allegedly violating the Cannabis Control Act.

Following that, the actor's upcoming movie - Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle was brought under some negative limelight. Thus, the Production Committee of the film was forced to make a quick decision regarding the film's release.

The official Twitter account of the movie released a statement on Monday, June 19, at 12 am JST.

As per the statement, the Production Committee has decided to not re-edit or re-shoot the movie. Instead, they will be releasing the movie as scheduled on June 30, 2023. In addition, they will not stop the screenings of the movie's prequel, which was released back on April 21 this year.

The committee has been actively working to resolve the issue caused by the Keisuke Baji actor and is hoping that the fans would come to the theaters and support the film when it will be released.

Upon the release of the news surrounding the actor's arrest, the film received lots of words of encouragement from fans. This proved to the production committee how much fans loved the franchise. Thus, to not betray their trust, the committee decided to release the film as planned.

There were countless people who took part in the filming, including the cast and the staff. Thus, it did not seem right to the committee to make any changes to the film or the scheduled release date. Following their statement, the production committee hopes that the film will be received well by the audience when it will be released later this month.

