Tokyo Revengers Spinoff volume 1 overtakes Blue Lock in sales

With the recent release of Tokyo Revengers: Letter from Keisuke Baji (spinoff) volume 2 release, it has been observed that the first volume of the spinoff series managed to overtake Blue Lock spinoff volume 1 in sales.

Natsukawaguchi Yukinori's Tokyo Revengers: Letter from Keisuke Baji is a spinoff of the original series, that is set one month after the tragic death of Keisuke Baji on Bloody Halloween when his mother, Ryoko, happened to find a letter written by her son that was dated a day before his death and was addressed to Tokyo Manji Gang First Division Vice-Captain Chifuyu Matsuno. The letter transitions the manga to the duo's backstory.

Tokyo Revengers: Letter from Keisuke Baji surprises audiences by breaking records

As per the Twitter accounts @WSM_manga and @MangaMoguraRE, the Tokyo Revengers spinoff series, Tokyo Revengers: Letter from Keisuke Baji, has managed to become the most-sold volume 1 manga in the last four months of 2022.

In doing so, the spinoff manga beat the Blue Lock spinoff series, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, in sales, which came third in the rankings for the same.

Reo Mikage carrying Seishiro Nagi as seen in the anime

Kota Sannomiya's Blue Lock: Episode Nagi volume 1 was released on October 17, 2022, with the series' first four chapters, meanwhile, the Tokyo Revengers: Letter from Keisuke Baji volume 1, featuring the first four chapters, was released on November 16, 2022.

Thus, it is surprising that the Tokyo Revengers spinoff beat the Blue Lock spinoff in sales, even after being released a month later.

When to expect Tokyo Revengers spinoff volume 3 to release?

Keisuke Baji and Ryusei Sato from spinoff volume 2 cover

Tokyo Revengers spinoff volume 3 is expected to be released sometime in February or March 2023. As the spinoff's volume 1 was released on November 16, 2022, followed by the second volume on January 17, 2023, fans can expect the next volume to be released at an equal interval.

As for the first and second volumes, both had four chapters compiled within them. As the manga has already released five more chapters after the eighth chapter of the series, Kodansha Comics has more than enough content available for the third volume of the series, which could be released sometime close to the release of the next chapter 14.

Thus, fans can expect Tokyo Revengers: Letter from Keisuke Baji volume 3 to be released sometime around the third week of either February or March 2023.

