Tokyo Revengers Spinoff chapter 13: Ryusei betrays Chifuyu and Baji

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 13 is out, finally revealing Ryusei Sato's secret and how he betrayed Baji, Chifuyu, and the Tokyo Manji Gang. While it was evident that Ryusei had some history with Yotsuya Kaidan, Chifuyu believed that he was previously just a member of the group. However, the truth was something far more painful for his friends.

The previous chapter revealed how Ryusei Sato was originally close friends with Yotsuya Kaidan's Vice-Captain, Hishi Kojiro. Yotsuya Kaidan was formed due to their bond. However, Ryusei later left the group to join Toman, and Kojiro has been at odds with him ever since. Following this, Kojiro started to beat up Chifuyu and Ryusei when Baji came to their rescue.

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 13: Ryusei Sato is a member of Yotsuya Kaidan

Kojiro as seen in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 13 (Image via Kodansha)

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 13, titled Disappear, saw Baji Keisuke infiltrating the Yotsuya Kaidan base after Chifuyu's friends Sasaki and Takeuchi informed him about Chifuyu and Yoshida. Upon analyzing the situation, Baji asked Chifuyu to take the others and leave, saying that he will take care of Kojiro.

Kojiro and Baji began fighting when it was revealed that Kojiro was using a knife in a fistfight. When Chifuyu wasn't able to get out of his chair, Takeuchi helped him free. He then asked Takeuchi to take Yoshida and leave while he would help out Ryusei escape Yotsuya Kaidan's base.

Kojiro using a knife against Baji in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 13 (Image via Kodansha)

As Chifuyu started fighting against the Yotsuya Kaidan's members and gaining the upper hand, he was knocked down by Ryusei from his blind spot. As Ryusei stood tall in front of Chifuyu, one of the Yotsuya Kaidan members handed him his shirt, after which he revealed how he was the Suicide Squad Captain from Yotsuya Kaidan, as he declared Baji and Chifuyu to be his enemies henceforth.

Chifuyu was left confused by the same while Baji and Kojiro's fight came to an end when the police were reported to be heading their way. Kojiro immediately decided to flee after he revealed that it was Ryusei's idea to take down Tokyo Manji Gang. While he himself wasn't very fond of the idea, he too, now wanted to do the same, as he declared a war against Toman, set to take place on July 7.

Ryusei Sato hitting Chifuyu in the back in Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 13 (Image via Kodansha)

Just as Ryusei and Kojiro were about to leave the base, Ryusei was seen apologizing to both Baji and Chifuyu for betraying them.

Final thoughts on Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 13

Tokyo Revengers spinoff chapter 13 revealed that Ryusei Sato was a Yotsuya Kaidan member all along. While he may have betrayed his friends, it does not seem like he wasn't their friend, given how Ryusei did not look happy from the reveal. Moreover, if he wasn't their friend, Ryusei would have no reason to apologize to them for the same.

Kojiro attacking Baji with a knife (Image via Kodansha)

Meanwhile, with the war between Yotsuya Kaidan and Tokyo Manji Gang declared to take place on July 7, it is yet to be seen if Baji will inform Mikey and Draken about the same, or if he will try to resolve the conflict using Squad 1 members themselves.

