Tokyo Revengers spinoff spoilers reveal Sato Ryusei's secret

With Tokyo Revengers: Letters from Keisuke Baji chapter 13 spoilers out, Sato Ryusei's secret has finally been revealed.

He had been acting strange ever since the Killer Bee gang mentioned Yotsuya Kaidan. He was absent-minded for a long time, after which, he went missing, didn't show up at school, and didn't even return home. Thus, Chifuyu and his friends went to Yotsuya where they got involved with the gang.

The previous chapter revealed how Ryusei Sato was originally close friends with Yotsuya Kaidan's Vice-Captain Hishi Kojiro. It was their bond that sparked the formation of Yotsuya Kaidan.

However, Ryusei left the group and joined Toman. Just as Kojiro was about to beat up Chifuyu for protecting Ryusei, Baji came to the rescue as he was informed about the situation by Chifuyu's friends.

Tokyo Revengers spinoff spoilers reveal Sato Ryusei to be part of Yotsuya Kaidan

As per Tokyo Revengers spinoff spoilers that are out, Ryusei Sato has turned his back on Tokyo Manji Gang, as he was originally the Suicide Squad Captain of Yotsuya Kaidan.

He was not only one of the founders of Yotsuya Kaidan but had also infiltrated Tokyo Manji Gang under the guise that he had left them. Since then, he was in Toman under Keisuke Baji, but has now declared war against them.

While the reason behind that is yet to be revealed, there is a slight possibility that Ryusei had some ulterior motive behind the same, similar to what Baji had done with Tokyo Manji Gang, pretending to have joined Valhalla.

If Ryusei really has an ulterior motive, maybe Baji was inspired by him to join Valhalla in the Bloody Halloween Arc.

The possibility of Ryusei having some ulterior motive is backed up by the way he chose to address Baji and Chifuyu. He used their last names while declaring himself to be their enemy, but used their first names to apologize for his treachery.

As evident from Tokyo Revengers spinoff spoilers, it seems like Ryusei will even attack Chifuyu in the upcoming chapter. There is a good chance that he did the same before he declared himself to be an enemy.

This scene could also be a reference to how Ryusei had previously told Chifuyu how he only looks straight ahead, devoid of checking his surroundings.

Tokyo Revengers spinoff spoilers even revealed Baji to be part of all the action as he is evidently angry after seeing both Chifuyu and Ryusei beat up Yotsuya Kaidan Vice-Captain Hishi Kojiro.

Following that, he may also have a fight with him. But it seems like the fight won't be easy, given that Kojiro does not mind using weapons in a fistfight. While the result of the fight is incomprehensible from the spoilers, it seems like the fight broke off in between.

Ryusei is seen walking alongside Kojiro in the chapter, which means that Ryusei may have revealed his secret during the fight itself. He may have done the same to rescue Chifuyu and Baji, who may have been in a pinch.

Final thoughts on Tokyo Revengers: Letters from Keisuke Baji chapter 13 spoilers

For now, it seems like Baji and Tokyo Manji Gang have a new problem knocking on their doors, as Kojiro is seen declaring the war against Tokyo Manji Gang, the date for which is set to be July 7.

It is yet to be seen if Baji will involve Mikey and Draken, or any other divisions in the fight as well, or if will he try to resolve the situation using his first division members themselves.

Fans will have to wait till the chapter officially releases to find out more.

