Tokyo Revengers volume 31 leaves fans with a puzzle containing a way to contact Mikey

The 31st and final volume of Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers manga was published by Kodansha on Tuesday, January 17. Fans were treated to a special surprise within the volume, which allowed them to contact fan-favorite character, Majiro “Mikey” Sano.

The mainline Tokyo Revengers manga series ended in November 2022, with the anime’s second season debuting roughly six weeks later. While not part of the mainline series, the franchise is continuing to publish various spinoff manga series of various genres.

Tokyo Revengers’ final volume tasks fans with solving a puzzle to find Mikey’s email address

The aforementioned puzzle found within the 31st and final volume of the Tokyo Revengers manga series is framed as a request for help from protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki. He shares that he’s been handed a note telling him to email a specific address, but he needs help understanding it.

Readers must follow the clues throughout the manga volume to solve the puzzle. When the correct email address is entered on the website mentioned in the volume, readers will receive a message from Mikey himself. It’s not specified if this will be an audio message featuring Mikey’s voice actor, Yu Hayashi, or if it will be a text message.

While certainly a treat for fans, the puzzle also serves as a promotion for the series’ themed escape room, launching in Shibuya on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

The escape room will have participants thrust into the role of Takemichi, who has gone back in time to 2005. Players will have to solve puzzles within a time limit to save Mikey and others from dying.

In addition to the aforementioned spinoffs and anime series still being published for the franchise, Wakui will also be revealing a “special arc” for the manga around November 2023.

Wakui is also penning a Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga, set to serialize in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. There is currently no word on what either project will cover story-wise.

The series’ anime is currently airing its adaptation of the Christmas Showdown arc, produced by Liden Films, Inc. It is considered one of the best arcs in the manga and is extremely popular among fans.

Readers have high hopes that the anime adaptation will live up to or even enhance the events seen in the series’ source material manga.

