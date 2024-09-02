Tonbo! season 2 announces October 2024 release date, additional cast, and more

Tonbo! season 2 is set to premiere on October 5, 2024, as confirmed by the anime's official staff on Monday, September 2, 2024. Along with the announcement, the staff revealed additional cast members and details regarding the theme song artists. Moreover, the official staff shared some new visuals for the returning characters.

Tonbo! season 2 is a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 13 episodes from April 6, 2024, to June 29, 2024. The anime serves as an adaptation of Ken Kawasaki (author) and Yu Furusawa's (illustrator) golf manga of the same name. Weekly Golf Digest has been serializing the manga since August 2014, publishing 50 tankobon volumes thus far.

Tonbo! season 2 debuts on October 5, 2024

On Monday, September 2, 2024, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for Tonbo! season 2 revealed October 5, 2024, as the sequel's release date. The broadcast details have also arrived, according to which, the sequel will air its episodes every Saturday from 10 pm JST, starting October 5, 2024, on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels.

Aside from TV Tokyo, Japanese fans can watch the sequel on BS TV Tokyo from 12:30 am JST, starting October 8, 2024. ABEMA and U-NEXT streaming services have acquired digital distribution rights. International fans won't have to worry as Tonbo! season 2 will be available for streaming on multiple global platforms, such as iQIYI, Bahamut, Bilibili, Tubi, and others.

Along with the broadcast information, the staff shared the names of new cast members. Yu Ishikawa stars as Hinoki Otoha, described as Tonbo's senior. Eiji Hanawa voices Hajime Udo, the son of a driving range's owner and Tonbo's new golf coach.

Sanae Kobayashi, the renowned VA, plays the role of Shima, the mother of a golf player (competitor) in the Kyushu Women's Championship. She will be joined by Marina Inoe, who will voice Emi Kurisu, a half-American half-Japanese golf player.

Comments from the new voice actors have arrived on the anime's official site, where they revealed how excited they are to feature in Tonbo! season 2. Moreover, the staff shared new visuals for Tonbo, Tsubasa Adanya, and the newly announced characters.

Rika Hayashi reprises her role as Tonbo Oi, while Hiroki Tochi plays Kazuyoshi Igarashi. Yui Ishikawa returns as Hinoki Otowa, while Junya Enoki voices Osamu Fumihara. The anime also features Shin Aomori as Gonzo Oi, Mimi Maihane as Yoko Adaniya, and others.

Tonbo, as seen in the anime (Image via OLM Studios)

The staff further announced that the Japanese pop dup, Sacra e sole would perform season 2's opening theme song, Seven Pieces, while TOKYO GROOVE JYOSHI would sing the ending theme, It's Time to Win.

Most primary staff members will reprise their roles in Tonbo! season 2, with Jun Gu Oh as the director at OLM Studios, Mitsutaka Hirota as script supervisor, Akira Takeuchi as the character designer, and Nobuko Toda as the music composer. Naozumi Kondo replaces Naoto Kondo as the color key artist in the sequel.

Considering how the previous installment ended, Tonbo! season 2 will see the titular heroine, Tonbo Oi, playing golf in her high school. Her new coach, Hajime, will implore her to compete in the Kyushu Women's Championship.

