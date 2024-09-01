Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table anime confirmed for production

Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table anime, based on the eponymous light novel series written by Yushi Ukai and illustrator Nekometaru, has been green-lit for production. This was confirmed at the MF Bunko J Summer School Festival 2024 livestream event on Sunday, September 1, 2024, via an announcement video voiced by Rie Takahashi.

However, no information regarding the anime's release date, cast, staff, or production studio was revealed as of this writing. Notably, Media Factory has been publishing the Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table light novels under the MF Bunko J imprint since November 2022.

Six tankobon volumes have been released thus far, with the seventh volume slated to be released on September 25, 2024. The light novels have also inspired a manga adaptation, with Banzai Kotobuki Daienkai's illustrations. Kadokawa Shoten's Comp Ace magazine has been serializing the manga since April 2023, with two tankobon volumes published.

Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table anime adaptation confirmed with an announcement PV

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, the official YouTube channel for KadokawaAnime held the MF Bunko J Summer School Festival livestream event, where the production for the Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table anime was confirmed with an announcement promotional video.

As mentioned, Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table anime is based on Yushi Ukai (author) and Nekometaru's (illustrator) seinen light novel series of the same name. The announcement PV, which is voiced by the renowned voice actor, Rie Takahashi, contains the iconic moments from the light novels in moving animation form.

The short clip highlights the main heroine, Yuki Sorimachi, who goes through an ordeal after waking up in a maid's costume along with five other girls dressed the same way. Unfortunately, the staff hasn't mentioned when the anime will be released. As such, fans have to look forward to further updates from the staff.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle for the light novel series has shared comments from Yushi Ukai and Nekometaru-san regarding the Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table anime adaptation.

Yushi Ukai's comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:

"I still remember how anxious I was beofre the publication of the first volume...I just couldn't imagine something I had been involved in being worth anything, or that people would actually pick it up. I was seriously worried that we wouldn't sell a single copy. I never imagined it would turn out like this! I was surprised when I first heard about it, and now I feel a warm sense of joy."

The author hopes everything will continue the series. Likewise, Nekomateru-san recalled the impact when they first read the manuscript. They love the work's worldview. Therefore, Nekomateru-san is honored to be in charge of the illustrations. Moreover, they look forward to seeing Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table anime.

The plot of Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table anime

Yuki, as seen in the light novel (Image via Media Factory)

While an official synopsis for the anime isn't out, the series will follow the narrative written by Yushi Ukai. The series follows Yuki, who wakes up in an unfamiliar manor, with five other girls, all dressed in a maid's costume.

She discovers that it's the Ghost House, and the only way to survive is to pass the deadly games full of deathly traps. Trapped in such an unfamiliar situation, Yuki begins to earn her living playing such deadly games.

