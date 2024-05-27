Sakamoto Days anime announced for January 2025 with PV and key visual

On Monday, May 27, 2024, Shonen Jump announced the production of Sakamoto Days anime with a promotional video and key visual. According to the short video, the anime is set to premiere in January 2025. Besides the release window, the main staff and cast for the anime have been revealed.

Sakamoto Days anime is based on the eponymous manga series, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki. Shueisha's shonen manga magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump has been serializing the manga since November 2020, with 16 tankobon volumes published thus far. TMS Entertainment is producing the anime adaptation.

Sakamoto Days anime set to debut in January 2025

On Monday, May 27, 2024, Shueisha's Shonen Jump held a special program called the Jump Press on Jump's official YouTube channel to confirm the production of Sakamoto Days anime. A PV and key visual have been released, according to which the anime is set to be released in January 2025.

Notably, the short clip highlights the ex-hitman, Taro Sakamoto's past and present appearances. It begins with a scene featuring Taro in his younger days, obliterating his enemies. According to the PV, Tomokazu Sugita voices the protagonist, Taro Sakamoto.

Additionally, the short video gives fans a glimpse into the ex-hitman's familial life, featuring his wife, Aoi Sakamoto, and his daughter, Hana. Besides them, Shin Asakura makes his appearance in the PV. Toward the end, the trailer confirms the anime's January 2025 release.

Key visual for the Sakamoto Days anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

A key visual has also been unveiled for the Sakamoto Days anime, which depicts Taro Sakamoto's past and present avatars. Undoubtedly, the illustration brings out the menacing aura of the ex-hitman and depicts the anime's logo at the center. Besides this, a character composition of Taro Sakamoto has also been unveiled.

Notably, an official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Sakamoto Days anime have been opened to share both PV and visual with fans. The website has also posted comments from Taro Sakamoto's VA, Tomokazu Sugita.

The esteemed voice actor is ecstatic to voice the ex-hitman in this action comedy anime, and he has assured fans that he will dedicate himself to playing the role.

Comments from the mangaka, Yuto Suzuki, have also arrived. His comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:

"Sakamoto Days will be made into an anime! I'm amazed that my work will be shown in TV! It's all thanks to the fans who have supported me, thank you so much!!"

The mangaka also hoped that his fans would continue to help him make the series more exciting.

Staff and other details

Taro, Aoi, and Shin, as seen in the trailer (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The official trailer for the Sakamoto Days anime has revealed the main staff. It has been decided that Masaki Watanabe would direct the series at TMS Entertainment, with Taku Kishimoto supervising the scripts. Yo Moriyama has also joined the staff as the character designer.

Based on Yuto Suzuki's manga series, the anime follows the story of Taro Sakamoto, the ultimate assassin, feared and admired by everyone. However, one day, he falls in love with a certain woman.

Taro retires from his business, marries his love, puts on weight, and begins to run a private store. However, he doesn't forget his old manners whenever his family gets into danger.

