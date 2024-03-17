Too Many Losing Heroines! anime reveals July 2024 release window, cast, and more in 1st trailer

On March 17, 2024, the first promotional trailer of the TV anime adaptation of Too Many Losing Heroines! light novel series was unveiled. The trailer was uploaded on the official website of the anime series and will debut in July 2024. A-1 Pictures will animate the anime series.

The promotional video of Too Many Losing Heroines! also unveiled the cast members and staff members who will be taking part in the anime adaptation of this light novel series. The preview for this anime series' ending theme song LOVE2000 was also unveiled, which will be performed by the voice actress of one of the main characters.

Too Many Losing Heroines! unveils first promotional trailer

The trailer started with random visuals from a high school with narration from the protagonist of the series, Nukumizu Kazahiko. The trailer then introduced the three female leads of Too Many Losing Heroines!

Random shots from the anime adaptation were showcased for each female lead alongside the unveiling of the staff members. As the trailer concluded, the protagonist and one of the female leads, Yanami Ana, were seen walking through the school hallway while talking about something.

The light novel series is written by Amamori Takibi and illustrated by Imigi Muru. The illustrator for this light novel series is also the author and illustrator for the famous comedy manga series This Art Club Has a Problem!

Cast and Staff members of Too Many Losing Heroines!

Too Many Losing Heroines! key visual (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A character visual was also unveiled on X for the main trio of female characters. Komari Chika (left side of the visual) will be voiced by Terasawa Momoka, Yanami Ana (middle of the visual) will be voiced by Toono Hikaru, and Yakisho Lemon (right side of the visual) will be voiced by Wakayama Shion (Takina from Lycoris Recoil). The male protagonist, Nukumizu Kazahiko, will be voiced by Shuuichirou Umeda (Akira from ZOM 100: Bucket List of the Dead).

The anime series will be directed by Kitamura Shoutarou (episode director for Kaguya-sama: Love is War). The character designs will be done by Kawakami Tetsuya (famous for character designs in Eighty-Six) and Saitou Yuu. The scripts for this anime series will be managed by Masahiro Yokoani `(famous for series composition in Re: ZERO - Starting Life in Another World-).

The sound director for this anime series will be Kouhei Yoshida (sound director in ODD Taxi), art direction by Yuuki Katakeyama (art director for Summertime Rendering), Youhei Miyawaki is set to be the director of photography, and the music will be given by Kana Utatane (famous for her music in Akebi's Sailer Uniform).

What is Too Many Losing Heroines! about?

Yanami (left) and Kazahiko (right) as seen in the trailer (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Too Many Losing Heroines! is a rom-com anime series which is centered around Nukumizu Kazahiko, a high schooler, who is witnessing all the beauties around him getting rejected by other boys. After witnessing Yanami Anna getting rejected, Kazuhiko tried to comfort her by talking to her.

As the plot progresses, Kazahiko gets entangled in a strange relationship with Yanami and two other beauties who also get rejected by their crushes. Will he be able to help them achieve happiness or will be the wildcard entry in their lives?

