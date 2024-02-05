Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnoji anime announces premiere date

On Monday, February 5, 2024, the official website of Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnoji anime disclosed the series's release date and more cast members. Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnoji will premiere on April 2, 2024, and is set to have a total of eight episodes.

Touken Ranbu was originally just a free-to-play collectible game developed by Nitroplus and DMM Games. However, the franchise soon had its own stage play, live-action movie, and anime adaptations. Now, for the first time, the franchise will be releasing an anime that is based on one of the stage plays.

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnoji anime set to release in April 2024

Expand Tweet

On Monday, February 5, the official website of Touken Ranbu: Kyoden Moyoru Hoonoji anime revealed that the series is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The series is set to be an anime adaptation of the 2016 stage play Touken Ranbu Kyoden Moyuru Honnoji produced by DOMERICA. It will have a total of eight episodes and will premiere on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other television networks at 11 p.m. JST.

Kōsetsu Samonji, Shokudaikiri Mitsutada, and Sayo Samonji as seen in the anime (Image via Domerica)

In addition, the anime also announced four more cast members who are set to reprise their roles from earlier in the franchise.

Takuya Satō is set to voice Kōsetsu Samonji and Shokudaikiri Mitsutada. The voice actor previously voiced Toshiki Kai in Cardfight!! Vanguard and Ryūnosuke Tsunashi in IDOLiSH7. Meanwhile, Ayumu Murase will voice Sayo Samonji. He previously voiced Gaia Nomura in Baki and Luck Voltia in Black Clover.

Namazuo Tōshirō, Tsurumaru Kuninaga, and Ichigo Hitofuri as seen in the anime (Image via Domerica)

Similar to Takuya Satō, Sōma Saitō will also be voicing two characters as he will be voicing Namazuo Tōshirō and Tsurumaru Kuninaga. The voice actor previously voiced Tadashi Yamaguchi in Haikyuu!! and Hyouma Chigiri in Blue Lock.

Lastly, Atsushi Tamaru will voice Ichigo Hitofuri. He previously voiced Ethelbald in The Faraway Paladin and Mikihiko Yoshida in The Irregular at Magic High School.

Heshikiri Hasebe as seen in the anime (Image via Domerica)

The Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnoji anime's previously announced cast includes:

Kōsuke Toriumi as Mikazuki Munechika

Tomoaki Maeno as Yamanbagiri Kunihiro

Yūki Tai as Sōza Samonji

Daisuke Sakaguchi as Fudō Yukimitsu

Tarusuke Shingaki as Heshikiri Hasebe

Seiichirō Yamashita as Yagen Tōshirō

Kazuya Ichikawa will be directing Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnoji at DOMERICA, while the stage play's director and playwright Kenichi Suemitsu will be overseeing the anime's scripts. Meanwhile, Mari Takada will be designing the characters and Ryūnosuke Kasai will be composing the music.