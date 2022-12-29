By releasing the second teaser visual for Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu, Ufotable and Aniplex have finally confirmed that the theatrical version of the anime project is under production. The first teaser visual for the project was released on December 29, 2021.

Ufotable also unveiled a new key visual featuring Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki, the humanoid manifestation of Sakamoto Ryōma’s uchigatana (a Japanese sword worn by the samurai class of feudal Japan). The announcement for the theatrical film project was made after the series ended on September 23, 2017.

Plot of the upcoming Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu theatrical anime film hasn't been revealed yet

Nitroplus and DMM Games’ collectible card browser video game, Touken Ranbu, inspired a 13-episode anime adaptation by Ufotable and Aniplex, titled Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu in 2017. In its initial run, the series received a mixed reception from anime enthusiasts worldwide.

After the series aired its penultimate episode “Katsugeki”, an announcement was made regarding a new theatrical film project. While Ufotable confirmed that the project’s status is alive, crucial details regarding the plot of the upcoming theatrical film, additional cast members, and theme songs are yet to be revealed.

Kars @KaroshiMyriad



PV:

Visual: #活撃刀剣乱舞 A new PV and key visual has released for "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu." The anime film by ufotable will release on an unannounced date.PV: youtube.com/watch?v=fk0vb7… Visual: katsugeki-touken.com/news/?id=62245 A new PV and key visual has released for "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu." The anime film by ufotable will release on an unannounced date.PV: youtube.com/watch?v=fk0vb7…Visual: katsugeki-touken.com/news/?id=62245 #活撃刀剣乱舞 https://t.co/l3PgF4adiT

Aniplex of America licensed Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu on April 14, 2017, and here’s how it explains the series:

"The year is 1863 as the tumultuous samurai era is coming to an end, Japan is split between the pro-shogunate and anti-shogunate factions. The fate of the world is threatened as an army of historical revisionists are sent from the future to alter the course of history. In order to bring these forces down and protect the real history, two sword warriors, spirits who are swords brought to life by Saniwa (sage), rush to Edo."

It continues:

"The polite and thoughtful Horikawa Kunihiro and the short-tempered yet skillful Izuminokami Kanesada, who served the same master, confront the invading army along with a lively gang of other warriors including Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki, Yagen Toushirou, Tombokiri, and Tsurumaru Kuninaga."

Pust.アニメ🧝🏻 @pustanime



PV:

#活撃刀剣乱舞 #katsugekitouken Nuevo video promocional de la pelicula "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu", la cinta es producida por Ufotable y aún se espera la confirmación de su fecha de estreno.PV: youtu.be/fk0vb7aZCAE Nuevo video promocional de la pelicula "Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu", la cinta es producida por Ufotable y aún se espera la confirmación de su fecha de estreno.✨PV: youtu.be/fk0vb7aZCAE#活撃刀剣乱舞 #katsugekitouken https://t.co/pAtHVCKEXz

The main cast of the anime includes:

Izuminokami Kanesada: Ryohei Kimura (Koutaro Bakuto in Haikyuu!!)

Mutsunokami Yoshiyuki: Kento Hama (Taichi Nanao in A3! Season Autumn & Winter)

Horikawa Kunihiro: Junya Enoki (Yuuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen)

Yagen Tōshirō: Seiichirō Yamashita (Cid Kagenou in The Eminence in Shadow)

Tonbokiri: Tooru Sakurai (Takahiro Hanamaki in Haikyuu!!)

Tsurumaru Kuninaga: Souma Saito (Twelve in Terror in Resonance)

Saniwa: Junko Minagawa (Oz Vessalius in Pandora Hearts)

Konnosuke: Takuma Nagatsuka (Miya Chinen in SK8 the Infinity)

Toshiyuki Shirai directed the 2017 Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu anime series at Studio Ufotable. Hikaru Kondo penned the scripts, while Hideyuki Fukasawa composed the music.

Tsuramaru Kuniga’s voice actor, Souma Saito, performed the opening theme song Hikari Tatsu Ame (Light Breaking Rain), and Kalafina gave the ending theme song, Hyakka Ryouran (Chaos).

Poll : 0 votes