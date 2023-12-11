Trapezium anime film confirms May 2024 release date

The Trapezium anime film, which is an adaptation of Kazumi Takayama's light novel series of the same name, has been confirmed to release in May 2024. A recently released trailer revealed the release date and also confirmed that CloverWorks, the studio known for several films and the Spy X Family series, is in charge of the animation.

The trailer included the main plot elements of the Trapezium anime film and also revealed the staff involved in the production. Another key visual was also released along with other details about the film. It is also worth pointing out that is an adaptation of a series of light novels that came out from 2016 to 2018 in Kadokawa Media Factory's Da Vinci book and manga news magazine.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for the Trapezium anime film.

The Trapezium anime film gets a confirmed release date and new trailer

The new trailer for the upcoming Trapezium anime film came out this Monday and featured details about the story, the production, and, of course, the release date. The announcement about the title releasing on May 10, 2024, was perhaps the most prominent element of the trailer.

It is also worth pointing out that CloverWorks is going to be the studio in charge of the production and animation of the film. The company has a lot of experience in this genre and is mostly known for making Spy X Family in recent years.

The staff includes director Masahiro Shinohara, supervisor Koji Masunari, scriptwriter Yuko Kakihara, character designer Rio, and main composer Masaru Yokoyama. The artist of the theme song is MAISONdes. The author of the light novels, Takayama (who was also a member of the idol group Nogizaka46), also made a promotional video for the film.

The premise of the story

Yu Higashi is the main protagonist of the Trapezium anime film and dreams of becoming an idol. She decides to dedicate all her energy to achieving this dream. This decision involves not being on social media, not having a boyfriend, not making any friends, and not standing out in any shape or form beyond her main goal.

As one can imagine, this journey leads her to experience a great deal of frustration and loneliness. Furthermore, the story also sheds light on some of Higashi's main insecurities, which are highlighted in the novels when she meets other girls.

Considering the length of the light novels, there is a good chance that the film will remove some plot points.