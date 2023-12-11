Oshi no Ko stage at Jump Festa 2024: Schedule, where to stream, what to expect

The Oshi no Ko stage at Jump Festa 2024 has been highly anticipated by fans, especially after its season 2 announcement for 2024 with a key visual. Fortunately, the Shueisha event's date has been inching closer with every passing day.

Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko aired its first season between April and June 2023. After that, a second season was announced. It was later confirmed that the second season would be released in 2024. However, the series has yet to release a trailer or announce an exact release date for the same.

Hence, fans can expect the same to be unveiled in the upcoming Jump Festa 2024.

Oshi no Ko season 2 details may be revealed at the Jump Festa 2024 stage

Stage date and timings

Aqua Hoshino as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Oshi no Ko Green stage at Jump Festa 2024 is set to be the fifth stage of the second day's event. It will take place on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2:30 pm to 3 pm JST.

Given the event's schedule, fans need not worry much about missing out on a lot, as the only stage they will be missing out on due to Oshi no Ko Green stage is the Jigokuraku: Hell's Paradise Blue stage.

Gabimaru as seen in the Hell's Paradise anime (Image via MAPPA)

While Jigokuraku: Hell's Paradise is a very popular series, it has yet only announced its adaptation with a teaser that compiled scenes from the first season. Hence, while there may be a huge announcement about its release window, the series may only reveal its key visual.

Meanwhile, Oshi no Ko anime may likely reveal its teaser trailer at Jump Festa 2024.

With that said, one must remember that Jump Festa timings are based on Japanese Standard Time. Therefore, the timings for the same will certainly be different from one region to another.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:30 pm Saturday December 16 Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Saturday December 16 Eastern Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday December 17 Greenwich Mean Time 5:30 am Sunday December 17 Central European Time 6:30 am Sunday December 17 Indian Standard Time 11 am Sunday December 17 Philippine Standard Time 1:30 pm Sunday December 17 Australian Central Standard Time 3 pm Sunday December 17

Oshi no Ko Jump Festa 2024 Green Stage streaming details

Ruby Hoshino as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As expected, fans who will be attending the Jump Festa 2024 event will be able to witness the anime's Green Stage in person. However, this choice isn't accessible to most fans worldwide. Hence, they could choose to watch the Jump Festa 2024 live stream on either Jump Festa's YouTube channel or official website.

Fortunately for fans, they need not worry about not understanding the event's proceedings as Jump Festa is known to provide English subtitles in their live streams for international viewers in real time.

What to expect from the Oshi no Ko Green Stage?

Akane Kurokawa as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko Green Stage is set to be hosted by the voice actors of the anime, namely Rie Takahashi (Ai Hoshino), Takeo Ootsuka (Aqua Hoshino), Megumi Han (Kana Arima), and Manaka Iwami (Akane Kurokawa).

The voice actors will most likely provide fans with a teaser trailer for the upcoming anime. With that, they may also announce a release window for the upcoming anime, all while revealing new cast members.