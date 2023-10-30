Trigun Stampede star Junya Ikeda gets arrested for scamming and fraud

On Monday, October 30, 2023, the talent agency BāRU announced its cancellation of Trigun Stampede star voice actor Junya Ikeda’s contract with the company. The agency cited their being informed of the actor’s arrest for participating in special fraud as the reason for cancellation, also specifying that they have yet to speak directly to Ikeda.

The reason for this is that the Trigun Stampede star has been prohibited from meeting with other people following his arrest, which apparently includes professional colleagues as well. No further details have been shared regarding the reason for his arrest beyond citing it as “special fraud,” which is still an allegation at the time of writing.

While Ikeda has several other anime roles from recent years, his role as Millions Knives in Trigun Stampede is likely his most recognizable from his recent works. Furthermore, while Ikeda was primarily known as a voice actor, he also has a historic career as an on-screen actor, particularly for his live-action anime adaptations.

Trigun Stampede voice actor Junya Ikeda dropped from talent agency amidst allegations of fraud

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Trigun Stampede voice actor Junya Ikeda has been arrested for allegations of his involvement in “special fraud.” No further details have been reported, but these accusations should be treated as such until Ikeda is proven guilty or admits to being guilty. Hopefully, additional details regarding the allegations will be made available in the coming days and weeks.

While talent agency BāRU has already dropped Ikeda, it’s unclear what this means for the actor’s current roles. For example, he recently voiced the character Oz in the third episode of The Kingdoms of Ruin anime, and they have already announced their intention to recast the character. Other recurring voice roles he has in currently airing series may use the material they already have, as seen with Takahiro Sakurai’s role as Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Expand Tweet

Some series, however, may desire to act more quickly on the situation, redubbing Ikeda’s roles before fans get accustomed to the voice. It’s unclear what action will be taken, with the story still being a developing one and the allegations against Ikeda being just that. However, it can be expected that at least some of Ikeda’s recurring roles will be recast.

As a voice actor beyond Trigun Stampede, Ikeda is known as Jo Kido in Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna and the six Digimon Adventure tri. movies. He also voiced Mitsuru Tenma in Ensemble Stars! and Ataru Suruga in the Majestic Prince anime series and the franchise’s Genetic Awakening anime film. Ikeda also played Gokai Silver in the Kaizoku Sentai Gokaiger series and Zen the Flame Sword Knight in the Garo live-action franchise.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.