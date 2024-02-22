Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime reveals main cast in new PV

Thursday, February 22, 2024 saw the official website for the television Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime reveal its main cast in a new teaser promotional video for the series. The series will star Sumire Uesaka as Yae Amagami, Kaede Hondo as Yuna Amagami, and Shion Wakayama as Asahi Amagami. This is also the order in which the characters appear during the aforementioned teaser promotional video.

It was additionally announced by the official website for the Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime series that Ryota Suzuki will play Uryu Kamihate. Uesaka is best known as the voice of Overlord’s Shalltear Bloodfallen, Hondo as Dr. Stone’s Kirisame, Wakayama as Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury’s Henao Jazz, and Suzuki as Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s Yu Ishigami.

The Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime series serves as the television of author and illustrator Marcey Naito’s original manga series of the same name. The series began serialization in April 2021 in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, where it is still regularly serialized and ongoing today.

Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime features impressive starring cast list to kick off series promotion

As mentioned above, the teaser promotional video for the Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister anime primarily focused on revealing and previewing the lead cast for the series. Unfortunately, not much other new information of note was revealed in the trailer, such as a release window or additional cast for the series

Thankfully, the main staff for the series was previously confirmed. Yujiro Abe is directing the anime at Drive studios with assistant director Hiroshi Watanabe. Yasuko Aoki is in charge of the series scripts, with Haruko Iizuka designing the characters for the series. It is expected that additional staff will be announced in the coming weeks and months. The anime is currently slated for a premiere sometime in 2024.

Naito’s original manga series has thus far been serialized into 13 compilation volumes, 11 of which have been translated to and released in English. A 14th volume is scheduled to ship in Japan starting on March 15, 2024. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English in both digital and print, describing it as follows:

“Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!”

