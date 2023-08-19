Urusei Yatsura season 2 shares new key visual ahead of 2024 premiere

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, Urusei Yatsura season 2 revealed a new key visual featuring the central characters of the series seemingly floating up into the sky. The anime series initially premiered in October 2022, serving as a new adaptation of Rumiko Takahashi’s original manga series of the same name.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 is currently slated for a January 2024 release window, with no narrower date having been provided as of now. However, with the release of this latest key visual, fans can expect additional info on the series’ second season to be released in the coming weeks and months.

The second season of Urusei Yatsura is a highly anticipated, with the original season being met with rousing success by both long-term fans and those who were introduced to the series by it. While it’s unclear if the series will continue beyond a second season, fans are nevertheless excited to learn that the series is far from being over.

Urusei Yatsura season 2 key visual sparks excitement among those waiting for series’ return

The Urusei Yatsura season 2 key visual most prominently features central protagonist Ataru Moroboshi and deuteragonist Lum, who is also Ataru’s love-interest. Various other characters can be seen in the key visual, including Lum’s parents, who are the leaders of an alien invasion of Earth.

Rumiko Takahashi originally released the series in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine, which debuted in September 1978. The series ran until February 1987, serializing only in Weekly Shonen Sunday for the entirety of its run. The series ended with 34 total compilation volumes and was originally adapted into an anime series in 1981. With over 35 million copies in circulation, the series is one of the best-selling manga of all time.

The original anime adaptation was produced by Kitty Films studios, while the 2022 adaptation is produced by David Production. While the original adaptation is held in high regard, long-term fans of the series have also praised the 2022 adaptation for several reasons. In addition, there have been many anime films and OVAs based on the series in the last 40+ years.

The series sees an alien race known as the Oni arrive on Earth to invade the planet. However, they give humanity a chance to defend themselves by playing a variant of the game of tag. Ataru Moroboshi is chosen as the human player, while Lum is chosen to represent the Oni.

After eventually tagging her in accordance with the rules, Ataru expresses joy at finally being able to marry his girlfriend, Shinobu Miyake, which she promised to do if he won. However, Lum interprets this as Ataru asking him to marry her, falling in love with him, and moving into his house. Thus, this begins Ataru and Lum’s romantic misadventures.

