Villainess Level 99 anime reveals release date and more in second PV

Wednesday, November 29, 2023, saw the Villainess Level 99 anime series release its second promotional video, which revealed a January 2024 release date for the series. Plenty of other information was shared in the video beyond the release date, including the additional cast and staff, and the series' opening and ending theme songs.

A new key visual for the Villainess Level 99 anime series was also shared, prominently showcasing the series' central cast in what seems to be a building's courtyard. Given the number of details revealed, this is presumably the final major batch of information fans will get before the series' premiere in just a few weeks.

The Villainess Level 99 anime serves as the television anime adaptation of author Satori Tanabata and illustrator Tea's original light novel series of the same name. The series also has a manga adaptation illustrated by Nokomi and an original web novel version written by Tanabata on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website. All three versions of the series are still regularly serialized today.

Villainess Level 99 anime set to premiere on Japanese television on January 10, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the latest promotional video for the Villainess Level 99 anime confirms that it will release on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 12:30 am Japanese Standard Time. The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel, and will also run on MBS, BS11, and AT-X. International streaming information has not been revealed as of this writing but should be made available fairly soon with the Winter 2024 broadcast season approaching.

Mayu Maeshima is set to perform the series' opening theme song LOVE OR HATE? The characters Eleonora Hillrose and Yumiella Dolkness (voiced by Rina Hidaka and Fairouz Ai, respectively) are set to perform the ending theme song Suki ga Rebechi. The ending theme's title translates to Love on a Different Level in English. Hidaka's involvement in the cast was revealed with the release of the latest promotional video.

Beyond Ai and Hidaka's roles, the anime will star Yuma Uchida as Patrick Ashbatten, Azumi Waki as Alicia Ehnleit, Taku Yashiro as Edwin Valschein, Haruki Ishiya as William Ares, and Kohei Amasaki as Oswald Grimsarde. Minoru Yamaoka is directing the anime at Jumondo studios, with Fumihiko Shimo overseeing the series' scripts.

Hitomi Kaiho and Lo Ho Kim are designing the characters for animation, with Kana Utatane composing the music for the series. Newly announced staff members include Shiori Shirazaki in Prop Design, Kazuhiro Arai as Art Director, Hitomi Fujii as Color Key Artist, Emi Onodera in Editing, Jin Aketagawa as Sound Director, and Toshiya Wada (Swara Pro) in Sound Effects.

