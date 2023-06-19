Vinland Saga anime to continue after season 2 finale

The final episode for Vinland Saga season 2 aired on Monday, June 19, 2023, bringing to a close what many are calling one of the greatest seasons of anime of all time. Thorfinn's journey throughout both the entire first season and everything in the second season leading up to the finale all come together in a neat, emotional package that looks to the future.

Likewise, Vinland Saga fans are now curious about the anime's future and wonder when the next season will be released. Many have been considering the eventual arrival of the third season a foregone conclusion long before the second season's finale.

Further promoting such a belief is the apparent soft confirmation that a third season of the Vinland Saga anime series will eventually arrive. While nothing has been announced officially, the personal Twitter account of one of the show's most prominent staff members has seemingly confirmed the anime's future.

Vinland Saga character designer and chief animation director seemingly confirms season 3 after season 2 finale

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE "Vinland Saga" Anime will continue after Season 2 according to Takahiko Abiru (Character Design, Chief Animation Director) "Vinland Saga" Anime will continue after Season 2 according to Takahiko Abiru (Character Design, Chief Animation Director) https://t.co/Oq4i7shnoM

As mentioned above, there is no official confirmation about Vinland Saga season 3. However, the series' character designer and chief animation director Takahiko Abiru alluded to a third season set to come sometime in the future in a tweet from his personal Twitter account. What's more, the tweet came shortly after the season 2 finale aired, further suggesting that Abiru is hinting at a third season.

Abiru's tweet primarily focuses on thanking the staff members who worked on the series, as well as the fans around the world who love and watch the anime. In the final line of Abiru's tweet, he cryptically claims that "Thorfinn's journey will continue," with an image of Thorfinn in an outfit not seen in the second season.

阿比留隆彦 @mountful

I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love VINLAND SAGA. Thank you so much!

...Thorfinn's journey will continue.



#VINLAND_SAGA My gratitude goes to you as all staff members were able to continue making this work without giving up until today.I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love VINLAND SAGA. Thank you so much!...Thorfinn's journey will continue. My gratitude goes to you as all staff members were able to continue making this work without giving up until today. I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love VINLAND SAGA. Thank you so much! ...Thorfinn's journey will continue.#VINLAND_SAGA https://t.co/deFllStN9k

While it's unclear if Abiru is promising a third television anime season or not, the series is being teased as set to continue in some capacity at some point in the future. Although it is possible that a movie is in the series' future, this seems rather unlikely considering the currently released unadapted manga material available at the time of this article's writing.

However, as stated earlier, this is far from an official announcement that the anime is set to continue in any form. While fans are certainly hopeful for this, nothing is official until an announcement is released. Likewise, fans are hoping for Abiru's promise to be officially confirmed sooner rather than later, especially with Thorfinn and Einar finally set to make the journey to the titular Vinland.

