Solo Sikoa reacts on Twitter after Jey Uso betrays Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa took to social media to pledge his continued allegiance to Roman Reigns after Friday's dramatic WWE SmackDown developments.

The latest episode saw Jey Uso side with Jimmy Uso after he was forced to choose between his twin brother and Reigns. At the end of the show, Jey struck The Tribal Chief with a Superkick before both Usos hit the same move on Sikoa. Jimmy and Jey then followed up with Superkicks on Reigns, seemingly ending their association with The Bloodline.

Posting on Twitter, Sikoa shared an image of himself alongside his brothers and former honorary Bloodline member Sami Zayn. The one-time NXT North American Champion edited the picture by crossing out the other three superstars:

The latest chapter in The Bloodline storyline was met with praise online, with some believing that the ongoing drama is the best in wrestling history.

After SmackDown went off the air, The Usos walked up the ramp and headed backstage. A minute later, Reigns shook his head as he left the arena with Sikoa and his only other remaining ally, Paul Heyman.

What's next for Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & The Usos?

WWE's next premium live event, Money in the Bank, will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1.

It has been confirmed that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War tag team match at the event.

Reigns is also certain to keep one eye on the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Butch, Damian Priest, LA Knight, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura have qualified for this year's contest.

The winner will be allowed to challenge for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at a time of their choosing. It is unclear if the winner will also be permitted to challenge for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship or Austin Theory's United States Championship.

What did you make of Jey Uso's betrayal of Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

