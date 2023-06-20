Vinland Saga season 3 all but confirmed following designer's tease

With the conclusion of the second season earlier this week, fans are already looking ahead and wondering when Vinland Saga season 3 will arrive. While this may seem illogical considering that the second season only concluded days ago, it highlights how incredibly well-received the series and its second season have been.

Unfortunately, there is currently no official announcement on Vinland Saga season 3 or even any form of anime continuation, whether it be a film or another television season. While fans are wholly expecting something to eventually come, it's better to hold off on getting too excited until formal announcements are made.

That being said, it is certain that some future anime project for the franchise is indeed coming, whether it be a film or Vinland Saga season 3. While no official news has been announced at the time of this article’s writing, an informal confirmation of Thorfinn’s journey continuing all but officially confirms a third season is on the way.

Vinland Saga season 3 teased, seemingly soft-confirmed by series’ character designer, chief animation director

阿比留隆彦 @mountful

I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love VINLAND SAGA. Thank you so much!

...Thorfinn's journey will continue.



As mentioned above, the anime adaptation’s character designer and chief animation director, Takahiko Abiru, has seemingly soft-confirmed Vinland Saga season 3. In a tweet following the second season’s conclusion earlier this week, Abiru thanked staff members and fans for their efforts in producing and supporting the series.

At the end of Abiru’s tweet, he teases that "Thorfinn’s journey will continue," with the tweet also featuring a shot of Thorfinn in his new hairstyle and in a brand new outfit. Likewise, he doesn’t appear to be in Iceland in the illustration, possibly suggesting that that may be his outfit for wherever he, Einar, and Leif Erikson are headed next.

With the Slave arc and War arc now completed, fans are expecting Thorfinn’s anime adaptation journey to continue with the Eastern Expedition arc. In terms of the canonical manga source material, this is the next arc for the anime to adapt, barring a decision to add in a filler or anime original section.

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE "Vinland Saga" Anime will continue after Season 2 according to Takahiko Abiru (Character Design, Chief Animation Director) "Vinland Saga" Anime will continue after Season 2 according to Takahiko Abiru (Character Design, Chief Animation Director) https://t.co/Oq4i7shnoM

However, considering the series is a seasonal anime rather than a weekly one, it’s not likely that such a decision will be made by MAPPA Studios and the adaptation team. This is especially true when considering how faithful the adaptation has been thus far, with it simply not making sense to suddenly add in original content given the adaptation’s success thus far.

Although fans may know that a third season is possibly on the way and what it will adapt, exactly when it will debut is still a mystery. More likely than not, fans will be waiting at least 18 months before the anime continues, putting its absolute earliest release date at late 2024.

