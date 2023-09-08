"Watch some anime": Coco Gauff reveals her celebration plans after securing a spot in the US Open finals

Following Coco Gauff's momentous victory over Czechia's Karolína Muchová in the U.S. Open semi-final, the U.S. tennis player was asked what she was planning to do before the finals. Upon being asked the question, C. Gauff responded by saying that she was planning to watch some anime.

Coco Gauff, aged 19, is the youngest American Tennis player to reach a U.S. Open final since Serena Williams did so back in 1999 at the age of 17. Coco secured her position in the final by defeating Karolína Muchová in straight sets with scores of 6-4 and 7-5.

Coco Gauff's pre-match ritual included episodes of My Hero Academia

Following Coco Gauff's win in the U.S. Open semi-final, she was asked about her plans following her victory against Karolína Muchová.

To this, the U.S. Tennis player responded by saying:

"Um, press treatment, watch some anime, and...uh...no, literally, today I watched, like, four or five episodes of My Hero Academia before I played, so…"

As revealed by Gauff, watching episodes of My Hero Academia was part of her pre-match ritual. However, she wanted to continue doing so by watching some anime after her match as well.

Izuku Midoriya as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

While most players would watch matches of themselves and their possible opponents to prepare themselves for their upcoming match, the U.S. Tennis player had not thought that far ahead at the time.

"I don’t know, I mean I may watch some of the match, maybe not. I don’t know I haven’t even thought that far ahead to be honest.”

Surprisingly, fans loved her response and cheered for her when she mentioned her post-match plans and what she did before her semi-final match.

How the internet reacted to Coco Gauff's post-match plans

It was not just the anime's fans, but also the official Twitter accounts of My Hero Academia and Crunchyroll that cheered Coco upon seeing her post-match comments. Fans joined in on the same as they found Gauff to be very relatable. Knowing that their favorite sports stars watch the same anime as they do, often leaves fans excited. The same was observable in this case.

Fans could not stop themselves from cheering Coco as they loved the way she played. Moreover, fans loved her energy and how maturely she handled herself at such a big stage.

Many fans already began considering her to be a champion following her semi-final win. Hence, they wished to see her defeat her opponent in the finals as well. With that said, Coco Gauff is set to face Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

