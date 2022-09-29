What is Deku’s second Quirk in My Hero Academia? (Spoilers)

Chapter 368 of the official My Hero Academia manga unveiled new information about the long-awaited yet mysterious second Quirk of Deku's. Fans of the series already know about every other Quirk he has, so any information related to the final one will be exciting.

Here is a list of all of the previous One For All users' abilities:

1st user: One For All

2nd user: Transmission

3rd user: Fa Jin

4th user: Danger Sense

5th user: Blackwhip

6th user: Smokescreen

7th user: Float

Note: The second user's Quirk's name is unofficial. Transmission is currently the most popular translation. Thus, this article will refer to the second Quirk by that name.

Deku's second Quirk is known as Transmission in My Hero Academia

Rukasu @RukasuMHA Deku, who's now standing next to TomurAFO, goes for a sequence of three blows: Second, Third, Top! The 2nd user says that it's much stronger than at the time he used it, but that it's a quirk that changes the speed of the target he hits #MHA368 Deku, who's now standing next to TomurAFO, goes for a sequence of three blows: Second, Third, Top! The 2nd user says that it's much stronger than at the time he used it, but that it's a quirk that changes the speed of the target he hits #MHA368

In Chapter 349 of the My Hero Academia manga, the second One For All user revealed this about his power:

"Mine has transformed into a very useful but specific type of power."

Not much was known about it until Chapter 368 came out. The power was hyped as a "last resort" in the past, however, Chapter 368 leaks show that its ability affects the target's speed. Deku is shown using a series of attacks known as:

Second

Third

Top

There is also a fourth attack known as Overdrive. He has five different speeds related to this power, making him appear extremely fast to his opponent. The exact speed is unknown since the leaks are still images and don't reveal the full potential of this power.

On a related note, Deku is also revealed to be capable of using One For All for up to 120%.

Rukasu @RukasuMHA I'm actually not so sure if the 2nd quirk is called Transmission or Shifting Speed/Gears. Because Deku says "2nd - Transmission", and that's how he usually namedrops the quirks, but soon after the second user explains it and says Shifting Speed (変速) 🤔 #MHA368 I'm actually not so sure if the 2nd quirk is called Transmission or Shifting Speed/Gears. Because Deku says "2nd - Transmission", and that's how he usually namedrops the quirks, but soon after the second user explains it and says Shifting Speed (変速) 🤔 #MHA368

It is vital to mention a minor debate about whether Deku's second Quirk is Transmission or Shifting Speed. Details revealed here comes from early leaks of My Hero Academia's Chapter 368. However, the exact name for Deku's second Quirk isn't as important as the power itself.

When Midoriya had five minutes to save the world, the second user told him to use his power now. Many fans of My Hero Academia speculated that it would be blatantly overpowered like time travel, but Transmission seems to have nothing to do with that concept.

The chapter ends shortly after its big reveal, so its full capabilities aren't known (at least by the time Chapter 368 comes out).

The ability to control the speed at which Midoriya's opponents move is incredibly versatile. He's capable of doing severe damage to an otherwise impervious Shigaraki.

Of course, Izuku Mirodriya is the main protagonist of My Hero Academia. It makes sense for him to have the potential to battle the final villain in the series. That said, it's currently unknown how many chapters will cover this bout.

Deku's second Quirk has immense potential, but there are still several unresolved fights that My Hero Academia fans wish to see and the upcoming plotlines may feature some of them. At the very least, his second Quirk is expected to get highlighted in the upcoming chapters.

