Where to watch Gintama: Ato no Matsuri event

The announcement of Gintama's post-anime celebration through the Gintama: Ato no Matsuri event set the internet abuzz with excitement. The event, which was also livestreamed for international fans, took place on March 19, 2023, at the Ryogoku Kokugikan National Sumo Arena.

The event also announced the creation of a new Gintama series based on the spin-off light novel series 3-nen Z-gumi Ginpachi-sensei. Despite the lack of information about the format, cast, and production studio, fans are ecstatic. The upcoming spin-off will see major Gintama characters appear in the spin-off novel series in a classroom setting, with Gintoki playing the role of their teacher.

Gintama: Ato no Matsuri was livestreamed for international fans by a Japanese live TV streaming website

The adaptation has been officially announced at Gintama Ato no Matsuri 2023.



No further details have been given.

International fans need not worry as ABEMA PPV Online Live livestreamed the event of Gintama: Ato no Matsuri. More photographs were shown during ABEMA's livestream of Gintama: Ato no Matsuri, showing the main cast making light of other well-known shonen series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Spy x Family.

Fans must anticipate the new installment to have the same playfulness and lighthearted comedy that the Gintama franchise is renowned for. Gintama: Class 3-Z, Ginpachi Sensei is the parody of 2nd Year B Gumi Kinpachi Sensei, which was twice featured in Akamaru Jump.

In the parody series, Ginpachi-sensei poses as Gintoki and enters the room with candy instead of a cigarette as he moves towards the table while sporting spectacles and a white coat. The treat is a peropero candy. In the spoof, Ginpachi asserts that the smoke results from rapidly licking the sweet.

What is Gintama about?





"Gintama" School Comedy Spin-off Novels "3-nen Z-gumi Ginpachi-sensei" is getting a Anime Adaption! The recent promotion of Hideaki Sorachi content is hopefully a sign that he's about to launch a new manga.

The anime and manga series is set in an alternate-history late-Edo period where aliens named "Amanto" invade Earth. The shogun submits to the intruders' might, while the samurai of Edo Japan bravely defend their country. An unfair agreement was made that forbids the public use of swords and permits the invasion of the nation.

Samurai swords are taken away, turning the Tokugawa bakufu (shogunate) into a puppet state. The story revolves around the oddball samurai Gintoki Sakata, a freelancer who performs unusual jobs. He helps Shinpachi Shimura, a young man, save his sister Tae from aliens who want to sell her for prostitution.

Shinpachi is inspired by Gintoki and joins his freelance company with Kagura, a young extraterrestrial woman with superhuman strength, later becoming Gintoki's apprentice. Together, they form "Yorozuya" or the "Anything Store." The Shinsengumi police force and Gintoki's former allies from the Amanto invasion frequently run into the trio. The plot is primarily episodic, with multiple story arcs and enemies.

