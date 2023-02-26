Is Spy X Family on Netflix?

Spy X Family arguably holds the crown for being the most popular anime series of 2022. Now that the first season of the anime has ended, its fandom still cannot get enough of cute Anya and the shenanigans of the Forger family, with many expressing their need for another season which is speculated to hit the screen soon.

Written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, Spy X Family was first published on March 25, 2019, and has since become one of the best selling manga of all time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spy X Family manga and anime

Spy X Family is available to stream on Netflix

All 25 episodes of Spy X Family season 1 are available for streaming on Netflix. Viewers can also watch the series on Crunchyroll, which has acquired distribution rights for the series globally outside Asia.

Produced by both Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the series is split into two cours (parts). The first one, which consisted of 12 episodes, aired from April 9 to June 25, 2022 and the second one from October 1 to December 24, 2022, which consists of episodes 13 to 25.

With the first season concluding with the 25th episode in December last year, fans are already impatient for the next season, which will continue Twilight aka Loid’s mission of seeing Operation Strix through, which will hopefully bring peace between the rival nations Westalis and Ostania.

Twilight has already made his first contact with his target Donovan Desmond in the last episode, officially declaring that action has just begun and the fun narrative is far from being finished.

Jump Festa 2023 has already announced that the next season of Spy X Family is already in production and is expected to arrive soon. A feature film is also happening this year with the mangaka of the series Tatsuya Endō himself providing the original story and character designs. Endo will also be acting as a supervisor in the production process.

The second season will reportedly pick up from the chapter 39 of the manga. Presently, we are all waiting for an official confirmation on the specificities of the release dates for both the movie and the second season. Hopefully, the creators will be hasty in putting an end to the wait.

Here is how the action comedy is summarized in the official website of Crunchyroll:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!"

