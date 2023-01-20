Jujutsu Kaisen: 10 mysteries Akutami must resolve before ending the manga

Jujutsu Kaisen is reportedly due to end this year, if mangaka Gege Akutami's words from 2021 are any indication. This has also led many fans to start posting theories to many unanswered questions, like whether or not Gojo is escaping his prison realm or what Sukuma's overall goal or deal is.

As these are mysteries that the manga has yet to answer, many questions and theories have popped up to explain these. Some have posited that Gojo won't be released until the end of the manga, for instance. Without further ado, this article will tackle 10 such mysteries that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga absolutely must answer before the end of it.

Disclaimer: The following article will include spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen's manga and anime. The opinions expressed therein reflect only the author's.

Sukuna's true form and nine other Jujutsu Kaisen mysteries that need to be answered before the manga ends

1) Will Satoru Gojo ever escape the prison realm?

Since one of Jujutsu Kaisen's most popular mentors got sealed in a prison realm by the imposter wearing Getou's skin, many fans have been wondering if or when he'd be escaping from that prison. As of yet, he hasn't done so, and the fans are more than a bit impatient.

Heroes being dead is one thing, as Naruto fans can attest regarding Jiraiya's death in the Pain arc. Being trapped in a magical prison, however, is another thing entirely. The fact that Satoru Gojo was declared an accomplice in the Itadori incident and if anyone unseals him, they'll be found equally culpable has already got fans pining for him back. That's one mystery that needs to be resolved.

2) Who is Jujutsu Kaisen's final villain going to be?

Some candidates for Jujutsu Kaisen's final villain (Image via Sportskeeda)

So far, Jujutsu Kaisen has had roughly four major villains running around and causing havoc: Mahito, Uraume, Kenjaku, and Sukuna. Since Mahito was sealed and absorbed by Kenjaku, that leaves three beings of ultimate power left on the loose. While Kenjaku seems to be the most direct threat as of now, Sukuna appears to be biding his time while in control of Yuji, and Uraume is seemingly highly loyal to Sukuna for unknown reasons.

The basic point here is that having two superpowered foes is going to be problematic unless they're sorted out somewhere along the line. There's no team-up possibility here considering both villains want different things. Readers are split between a fully revived Sukuna being the final villain and Kenjaku being the final villain for various reasons, with Uraume being a distant and mysterious third.

3) What is Kenjaku's endgame?

It was recently revealed that Suguru Geto, who running around and causing chaos, was killed and possessed by an immortal known as Kenjaku. Not much is known other than that he's been doing this for centuries since Japan's Meiji Era. As of now, the Culling Game appears to be his plan, considering the sheer number of machinations he has had to pull off with hundreds of people and world leaders involved.

Well, that's the start of one of Jujutsu Kaisen's main villains' plans. Apparently, his actual plan is to merge every non-sorcerer into one huge abomination of Cursed Energy. Though that's quite a huge plan, the next question is, will he succeed or otherwise get close.

4) How powerful exactly is Sukuna?

Sukuna's true form (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The ancient and legendary evil sorcerer from Japan's Heian period was crowned "King of Curses," and his soul was able to persist after death within 20 severed fingers that were turned into indestructible Cursed Objects. One of those would eventually be consumed by Yuji Itadori, cursing him with the imprisonment of the ancient evil.

He was able to kill Jogo with his own fire power, maim Mahito, and kill thousands of civilians for no reason after fighting Megumi by bringing his Domain into the real world. If that's with only a handful of fingers consumed, the scary mystery of how powerful this Jujutsu Kaisen villain is when in his true form and free of Yuji has yet to surface.

5) What is Megumi Fushiguro's past and connection to Sukuna?

Mugumi vs. Sukuna in the anime (Image via Studio MAPPA)

A related question would be why Sukuna is so fascinated with Megumi, since the two fought hard during the Fearsome Womb arc and Sukuna even saved the latter during the Shibuya Incident Arc. The idea that an ancient immortal would be interested in Megumi, presumably for his Ten Shadows Technique Shikigami, is rather scary.

While Megumi's past with the Zenin clan has been explained, Sukuna's interest in him hasn't. Theories have sprung up from his connection to the Zenin Family, which was one of the Big Three Sorcerer Families until Maki completely wiped them out during a rampage after her sister died. Others state it's the aforementioned Ten Shadows technique, or something akin to Orochimaru in Naruto wanting a better vessal for his spirit.

6) What is Uraume's history with Sukuna and Kenjaku?

Alexander (Sage) @Gemini_GS_Sage I'm really interested to see what Gege is going to do with the Sukuna, Uraume and OG Noritoshi connection in the future Jujutsu Kaisen arcs because all 3 are seemingly from the Heian period 1000+ years ago and seem to have their own plans. I'm really interested to see what Gege is going to do with the Sukuna, Uraume and OG Noritoshi connection in the future Jujutsu Kaisen arcs because all 3 are seemingly from the Heian period 1000+ years ago and seem to have their own plans. https://t.co/C261QHylty

The distant third and most mysterious of Jujutsu Kaisen's trio of villains is a hard one to pin down. The only known detail about Uraume is that they are incredibly powerful to be hanging around Kenjaku, they have an odd white and pink hair color, and they're usually expressionless outside of battle. Even their true personality is a mystery.

A rather odd duck in a series full of them, Uraume has hung around and is still alive even after being poisoned. They are over 1,000 years old and appear to be loyal only to Sukuna. So basically, the double agent working for the larger-scope villain describes Uraume perfectly. They remain an unsolved mystery that Jujutsu Kaisen needs to answer before the end.

7) What are Panda's Spirit's fate following the fight with Kashimo?

Panda's Gorilla transformation (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Panda is a Cursed Corpse with three heart-like "cores," a Gorilla and a Triceratops. One of the more odd-looking characters, Panda, was subjected to a horrific beatdown at the hands of Hajime Kashimo and reduced to just a head. Whilst he's healed and down to the form of a child, the fates of his other souls are up in the air after their cores were destroyed.

Even if they do appear to leave Panda's body during a surreal scene in JuJutsu Kaisen chapter 185, their ultimate fate is unknown. In other words, fans want to see whether or not Panda can still use Gorilla and Triceratops. This especially holds true for Triceratops, considering Triceratops never got to be truly used.

8) Will Yuta aid Yuji against Sukuna and Kenjaku?

Yuta and Yuji fighting (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 showed up in the main series to "execute" Yuji, faking his death and hiding him away. When the ruse ended, the two began planning their next steps. Some fans have frankly wanted to see the two team up, and they have been doing so since Gojo requested that Yuta look after Yuji. His aid in the Culling Games has been indispensable.

This raises further questions about Yuta continuing to be around to help against Kenjaku and Sukuna. Given the concept of having two protagonists on a team has had fans clamoring for more, the big mystery is whether or not this is permanent or only continuing for a couple more arcs. Most fans are hoping it's the former, considering that Yuji needs all the help he can get.

9) How is Yuji able to contain Sukuna?

Beyond being the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji is great at what he does despite having no context for the jujutsu world until a few months prior to the Shibuya Incident. Even with the ability to contend with and defeat Grade 1 and Special Grade curses, one mystery is the ease with which he can contain the ancient evil Sukuna.

The manga alluded to Kenjaku having a hand in the whole affair, but nothing concrete has been made known as of yet. It's just odd that the protagonist, with very little training, is able to keep up with even higher Cursed Spirits and keep Sukuna contained without exploding. Then again, this may be answered sooner than fans know.

10) Where, exactly, is Nobara Kugisaki, and what's her fate?

Nobara in happier times (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are used to characters dying, but popular characters dying appear to be over the line. Whether it was Junpei's horrifically agonizing death at the hands of Mahito or Yuki Tsukumo's heroic sacrifice against Kenjaku, many have been on pins and needles to see who goes next. Some, however, have been asking a very important question: What happened to Nobara Kugisaki?

Nobara was essentially the tritagonist behind Megumi and Yuji, and fans were really rooting for her. During the Shibuya Incident, Yuji and Nobara fought Mahito. The latter was forced to clone himself to deal with them, dealing a devastating blow to Nobara that left her at death's door. While she was saved via Arata Nitta, her current condition remains unknown. This is just one more mystery that Jujutsu Kaisen and the mangaka need to answer.

These were 10 mysteries that Jujutsu Kaisen's manga must answer before it ends. From character fates to villainous plans, Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of mysteries to solve as the manga is supposedly ending this year. Any other mysteries that fans have seen can be put in the comments.

