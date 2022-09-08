Where to watch Rick and Morty Season 6: All streaming platforms, episode list and more

Rick and Morty is one of the most well-known adult animated sitcom series that gained everyone’s attention when it was first released. One of the main reasons why fans adore this series is because of how well-written the characters are. The dialogues are witty, and the show has a great sense of humor.

The show uses comedy to deal with a lot of problems that people face on a daily basis. Being able to relate is another prime factor for people to cherish in this series. The entire Rick and Morty fanbase is brimming with excitement as the sixth season is finally here. Some fans want to know more about the streaming platforms and other details regarding the series.

Here’s what we know about season 6 of Rick and Morty.

Streaming details of Rick and Morty

There have been a total of six seasons so far. The sixth season of the series made its debut on September 4, 2022. All the episodes of the show are available on Adult Swim. The series will also release its episodes on HBO Max.

Rick and Morty is available on Netflix in India (Image via Netflix)

While it seems like the series has departed from Netflix in various regions, Indian viewers can stream the latest episodes on this platform. So far, only one episode from the sixth season has been released. However, the release dates for a few of the episodes have been announced alongside their titles. Below mentioned are the release dates, as per the reports published by IMDb:

Solaricks - September 4, 2022 (Monday)

Rick: A Mort Well Lived September 11, 2022 (Monday)

Bethic Twinstinct - September 18, 2022 (Monday)

Night Family - September 25, 2022 (Monday)

Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation - TBA

Full Metal Jadrick - TBA

Final Destination - TBA

A Rick in King Mortur's Mort - TBA

Analyze Piss - TBA

Juricksic Mort - TBA

All of the episodes will be released at 11.00 pm EST.

Rick and Morty anime spin-off details

Rick and Morty @RickandMorty A new anime is headed your way. Rick and Morty: The Anime - coming soon A new anime is headed your way. Rick and Morty: The Anime - coming soon https://t.co/qko9pHoLeh

Adult Swim looked to collaborate with Takashi Sano, the director of Tower of God. Once this was confirmed, Adult Swim announced that the original animated series will be receiving a spin-off adaptation called Rick and Morty: The Anime. Takashi Sano has worked with the series before, as he directed two shorts that generated about 10 million views combined on the Adult Swim platform. The announcement clearly informed fans that this spin-off series will borrow themes and characters, but it will be a stand-alone series.

There will be 10 episodes for the spin-off series, and it is yet to receive a release date. Fans are excited for the rest of the episodes in Season 6 as well as the spin-off anime series, which will be released soon.

