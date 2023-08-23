Yumeochi Dreaming weekly serialisation in question after chapter 25 gets unexpectedly delayed

The release of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 25, which was planned for August 20, 2023, has been delayed for an unidentified reason. Instead of the main story, which that chapter was supposed to depict, the mangaka published a special one-page colored edition in place of it.

As a result, the most recent chapter of the manga has been delayed by a week and the new release date for Chapter 25 is August 27, 2023.

This isn't the first time this has happened - the mangaka has been doing it since Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 21 was published. Following chapter 21, each chapter that has been published up until this point has received a one-page illustration. As a result, chapters 22, 23, 24, and now 25 have been delayed by one week.

While some enjoy the one-page illustrations, others are concerned about the main story as well as the mangaka's health. Given that the delays have been going on since July, there are some concerns about the manga's weekly release schedule.

Yumeochi Dreaming manga's weekly release schedule is in doubt after only one chapter was released in August

As mentioned above, chapter 25 of Yumeochi Dreaming will now be available on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans of Yumeochi Dreaming who were eagerly awaiting chapter 25 were given an extra issue titled Ex, which had just one coloured page and an illustration of Asakura. As a result, chapter 25, which fans had been eagerly awaiting was replaced by this issue.

Asakura was depicted in the illustration, lying down while donning a kimono. Moreover, as the illustration was published, it might provide some insight into the topic of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 25, which might centre on Asakura.

Publishing a chapter with an illustration has become a pattern of late as far as the manga is concerned. It began with chapter 21, and since then, the chapters have been released every two weeks, with an illustration following each chapter. As a result, it is seriously casting doubt on the manga's weekly release schedule.

Expand Tweet

But if this continues with the upcoming chapters as well, it can be speculated that the manga's new chapters will then be published every two weeks.

However, since no statement was made regarding this, nothing can be said at this time. Therefore, it is possible that the mangaka is taking a break from the main plot and that this might be only a short-term issue.

A quick recap of Yumeochi Dreaming chapter 24

Yumeochi Dreaming weekly serialisation is question after chapter 25 gets unexpectedly delayed (Image via Ryouma Kitada/Shueisha)

Fans saw Asakura working out to lose weight in the latest chapter. Furthermore, as she worked out, she became malnourished as a result of her sleep learning because she was not getting enough sleep. Soon, in the chapter, Asakura got a toned body that she wanted to show off. So, while they were still on summer vacation, she invited Chono, Saki, and Tateha to spend the day at the pool.

Chono was worried about Asakura's health as the four came to meet each other. In addition, rather than spending the day together at the pool after they met, the three immediately went about their separate business.

As everyone else left, Chono also went to the bathroom, leaving Asakura alone. Asakura then became dizzy and fell into the pool. Since she was malnourished, she couldn't move her body underwater. Chono, however, noticed and dove into the pool to assist her.

Stay tuned for more Yumeochi Dreaming and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.