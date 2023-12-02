Nobara's death makes an unexpected Jujutsu Kaisen x fortnite crossover

Episode 19 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 saw the shocking death of one of the series' most famous and beloved characters, Nobara Kugisaki. Since the airing of the episode, fans have been mourning the apparent death of the character, with some even considering dropping the series after the back-to-back deaths of Kento Nanami and Nobara.

Some fans, however, tried to lighten up the mood by creating an unexpected crossover between the anime and the popular game Fortnite, which seemingly recreated the moment of Nobara's death.

Fans create an unexpected collab between Jujutsu Kaisen and Fortnite in the event of Nobara's death

Episode 19 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 bid farewell to one of the series's main characters, Nobara Kugisaki. She met her untimely end at the hands of the Cursed Spirit Mahito after being hit in the face with his Idle Transfiguration technique. It caused half of her face to blow up, leading her to collapse on the floor, seemingly dead as a result of the attack.

Furthermore, her death came right after the tragic demise of Kento Nanami, which caused an immense amount of grief in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. While most fans were mourning the loss of their favorite characters, some fans tried to lighten up the situation by recreating the moment of Nobara's death in the popular game Fortnite.

Shortly after Jujutsu Kaisen started airing its second season, Epic Games announced a collaboration with the popular anime in Fortnite. Characters such as Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, Yuji Itadori, and Nobara Kugisaki were all available in the game as playable skins. Fans were delighted to get the chance to play the game as their favorite characters.

Shortly after the airing of Nobara's death, a video clip went viral on social media, where a player using Nobara's skin on Fortnite could be seen engaging some enemies in a shootout. As the enemy fired back at the player, the clip transitioned to Nobara's death in the anime, where she collapsed from Mahito's attack.

This instance is not uncommon in fandom, as fans often try to remain as positive as they can in the event of their favorite character's death. The Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, in particular, has taken a toll on its viewers, as things look worse for the protagonists with each passing episode.

Does Nobara Kugisaki return to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Following her death in the manga, fans still hope to see Nobara return to the story one day. Despite suffering a fatal injury, her fate was left ambiguous as it was stated that she still had a chance at surviving. Although her death was implied in the series later on, there were no official confirmations regarding her passing.

Until now, Nobara hasn't appeared in the manga after seemingly dying at the hands of Mahito. Despite this, fans of the character remain hopeful that they will see her return to action one day.

Final thoughts

Nobara Kugisaki's death in the anime was undoubtedly one of the most shocking moments of the series. Her passing had an indelible mark on the story. It was one of the significant turning points in Yuji Itadori's life, who has now witnessed both Nobara and Nanami's death in front of his eyes at the hands of Mahito.

