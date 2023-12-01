Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 live event: Start time, what to expect, and more

As the Fortnite community gears up for the grand finale of the nostalgic trip down memory lane in Chapter 4 Season 5, anticipation has reached a fever pitch for the upcoming live event. Titled "The Big Bang", the live event is shaping up to be the game's biggest one yet, with the event set to showcase what the game has in store for Chapter 5.

The event is scheduled to kick off with a bang as the Chapter 4 Season 5 live event is slated to take place at 2 PM ET on December 2, 2023. With Chapter 4 Season 5 bringing back pleasant memories for the whole community, the Big Bang is sure to be a spectacle to behold that not only acts as the conclusion to Chapter 4 but will also usher in Chapter 5 of the game.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 live event take place?

The event will allow players to join as a group of up to four in a game mode dedicated to the live event. While the event will take place at 2 PM ET, it is important for players to keep an eye on the in-game countdown to make sure there aren't any updates missing or any other in-game changes. Given below are the different timezones for the Big Bang live event:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, 11 am

Central Time: Saturday, 1 pm

Eastern Time: Saturday, 2 pm

Mountain Time: Saturday, 12 pm

Brazil, Rio: Saturday, 4 pm

India: Sunday, 12:30 am

China: Sunday, 3 am

Japan: Sunday, 4 am

UTC: Saturday, 7 pm

London, United Kingdom: Saturday, 7 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, 8 pm

Sydney, Australia: Sunday, 6 am

Auckland, New Zealand: Sunday, 8 am

Players are advised to join the event 30 minutes early to ensure a seamless experience. Additionally, the Big Bang live event is said to be the biggest live event in size, with 1.5+ GB of data added to the game related to the event. Players are recommended to settle into the game a bit early to avoid any potential delays or extended load times.

Like with almost all live events, Epic Games tends to disable other playlists leading up to the event, directing players towards a shared experience of a Fortnite live event.

What can players expect from the Chapter 4 Season 5 live event?

While Epic Games has managed to keep certain details under wraps, the event is reportedly set to feature the Fortnite debut of Detroit rap icon Eminem and will potentially include a virtual concert involving the hip-hop legend. While Eminem is confirmed to be part of the event, it's not clear how big of a role he will be playing.

The event is also confirmed to feature the Rocket, with a teaser for the live event released by Fortnite hints at the Rocket glitching out during the event, potentially kicking off the event and taking players to different realities, such as the LEGO and Rocket League universes.

As players get ready to immerse themselves in the spectacle of the Chapter 4 Season 5 live event, the Big Bang, all the hints and statements from Fortnite suggest that the event will be one for the ages.

