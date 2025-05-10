Not Boruto but Sarada could become Naruto's true successor

The Boruto saga has given anime some of its best protagonists, antagonists, and deuteragonists. It also serves as a great example of how to successfully handle a sequel that both connects to its original and stands on its own. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the first installment in the saga, was praised by both critics and viewers, but where the saga really takes off and gains its flavor is in Two Blue Vortex.

Two Blue Vortex is the first series in the saga where the previous protagonist and antagonist of the Narutoverse do not make an appearance. A move that annoyed Naruto fans to no end but was necessary for the series and for the characters to grow. The continued presence of Naruto and Sasuke in Two Blue Vortex would have stolen the spotlight from Boruto, Kawaki, and Sarada.

Now that the most famous characters from Naruto have been phased out, the current generation of ninja—the new main characters—can now step in. Many have called Kawaki, Sasuke’s successor, and it is only right, as he now serves as the antagonist. They have also called Boruto the successor of Naruto, however, this assertion is wrong, as Naruto’s true successor is Sarada.

Sarada and Naruto might look like opposites, but they are the most similar characters in the Narutoverse. The younger version of Naruto had only one thing on his mind, and that was being Hokage. This is a similar case with Sarada, who only cares about her village, but that is not where their similarities stop; there are many more. Keep reading to find out why Sarada is Naruto’s successor.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Sarada is Naruto’s successor in Boruto

The main reason Sarada is Naruto’s successor in the Boruto saga lies in their shared ideals. Sarada has an attitude of selflessness towards Konoha, a trait carried by Naruto. This trait allows them to see the village’s needs even above their own. Naruto exhibited this trait from the beginning, particularly in his fight against Mizuki, who wanted to betray Konoha by stealing the Scroll of Seals.

Despite Mizuki being a Chunin and Naruto being lower than a Genin, Naruto didn’t hesitate to fight, and he even defeated the Chunin. Sarada is also similar, as she constantly fights stronger opponents without backing down, just for the sake of the village. She has fought against members of Kara and even successfully put one down.

Another reason that she’s more likely to be Naruto’s successor than Boruto is that she believes in the will of fire. The Will of Fire mandates all ninja to treat the Hidden Leaf as one big family. This belief drove Naruto to chase Sasuke throughout Naruto Shippuden, as he saw Sasuke as family and believed family should always return to the fold. Sarada has the same belief, which is why she does not harm Kawaki despite him being close, as the previous Hokage made him a citizen.

Meanwhile, Boruto can’t be considered Naruto’s successor, as he does not want to be the Hokage. This decision is heavily influenced both by his upbringing as the Hokage’s son and by Sasuke being his role model. Sasuke has the ideal of protecting the village from the shadows, a huge contrast to Naruto, who wants to be at the center of things. Sarada idolizes Naruto and wants to do the same thing the Hokage does.

Final thoughts

Sarada shares a similar career path as a ninja with Naruto. Both characters were stuck in one position for a long time, despite being way more powerful than anyone in that stratum.

They also share the same desire to become Hokage, which is powered by love. Naruto loved everyone in Konoha despite the horrid treatment he received. Likewise, Sarada carries that love, despite Konoha freezing her in one position.

