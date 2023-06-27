Not Thorfinn, Naruto was the true pacifist protagonist

The completion of Vinland Saga season 2 has ignited a passionate response from fans, especially regarding the transformation of Thorfinn. Once consumed by vengeance and violence, Thorfinn has undergone a remarkable evolution into a true pacifist protagonist. Pacifism is the belief in the rejection of violence and the encouragement of nonviolent dispute-resolution approaches.

Numerous admirers regard Thorfinn as a moral compass; however, there has been recent speculation that he is not as pacifist as his reputation suggests.

Many fans have increasingly claimed that Naruto, the protagonist of the iconic Naruto series, was the ultimate pacifist. Thorfinn's new fan tag appears to have created a huge controversy on Twitter, with fans vehemently taking sides and providing their thoughts on both characters and their journeys.

Naruto fans' claim about the character's pacifist stance gets rejected by Thorfinn fans

Ozzy 🇳🇬 @hypareyli2 Crazy how Thorfinn gets praised for doing what Naruto has been doing for a while yet one gets called S tier while the other is mid and overrated Crazy how Thorfinn gets praised for doing what Naruto has been doing for a while yet one gets called S tier while the other is mid and overrated https://t.co/qtmBQSVG97

Ghislaine's Husband @sigmaboruto Stop the cap

Thorfinn will never be better than Naruto Stop the capThorfinn will never be better than Naruto https://t.co/suSMEkfCLa

Naruto has been a fan-favorite character for over a decade now. The fan following the series and the dominance the character itself holds in the anime community to date in incomparable. On the other hand, Vinland Saga is a new series that recently completed its second season on June 19, 2023.

Vinland Saga has emerged as one of the best anime series of the new generation, the series with its completely different approach and feel has captivated millions and its protagonist (Thorfinn) has become the new symbol of peace in the world. Thorfinn's transformation from a character filled with hatred to a pacifist has moved the world.

His newfound ethos of nonviolence is encapsulated by his iconic line, "I don't have any enemies," which has resonated deeply with millions of followers and become a slogan among the new generation of fans, as evident from their discussions on the Internet.

Ghislaine's Husband @sigmaboruto

I didn't start this

Just defended my show

But W, for not reacting like the others @RHN211 Bro notice how I said "stop"I didn't start thisJust defended my showBut W, for not reacting like the others @RHN211 Bro notice how I said "stop"I didn't start this Just defended my showBut W, for not reacting like the others

El Habiby @el_habiby99 @sigmaboruto @RHN211 I disagree, Naruto fans started this, it's common knowledge that Thorfinn is the better portrayal of a "talk no jutsu" trope character bcs the nature of the medium, but some fans took that personally and start comparing the two series, when they're not even in the same genre. @sigmaboruto @RHN211 I disagree, Naruto fans started this, it's common knowledge that Thorfinn is the better portrayal of a "talk no jutsu" trope character bcs the nature of the medium, but some fans took that personally and start comparing the two series, when they're not even in the same genre.

Bibi King @bibi_king10 @sigmaboruto not even close, thorfinn is s tier mc too but naruto is the goat @sigmaboruto not even close, thorfinn is s tier mc too but naruto is the goat

The clash of opinions regarding who is the true pacifist between the protagonist of Vinland Saga and Naruto has ignited a spirited discourse within the fandom, further amplifying the discussion around these beloved protagonists and the values they embody.

The clash mainly broke after a few fans made the claim that Naruto is better than Thorfinn. One group chose to support the theory and stick to the belief that Naruto was and will always be - the kindest, the true pacifist, and the best protagonist of all time.

Zelnore Nickolas @ZelnoreNickolas



Thorfinn had a whole season full of violence and tragedy to reflect on and will hurt you badly but wont kill you ever



Plus thorfinn had more depth



Thorfinn is just better @hypareyli2 Naruto learned it but would still kill you for hurting his friendsThorfinn had a whole season full of violence and tragedy to reflect on and will hurt you badly but wont kill you everPlus thorfinn had more depthThorfinn is just better @hypareyli2 Naruto learned it but would still kill you for hurting his friendsThorfinn had a whole season full of violence and tragedy to reflect on and will hurt you badly but wont kill you everPlus thorfinn had more depthThorfinn is just better

YOOOooo Mike @KaroshiMike



The content of each show is designed for different ages. Naruto's approach is designed to be cheesey vs Thorfinn and the emphasis of his actions.



Seinen allows more depth for concepts like repentance and forgiveness. Shonen is like cliffnotes of the concept. @hypareyli2 One word: executionThe content of each show is designed for different ages. Naruto's approach is designed to be cheesey vs Thorfinn and the emphasis of his actions.Seinen allows more depth for concepts like repentance and forgiveness. Shonen is like cliffnotes of the concept. @hypareyli2 One word: executionThe content of each show is designed for different ages. Naruto's approach is designed to be cheesey vs Thorfinn and the emphasis of his actions.Seinen allows more depth for concepts like repentance and forgiveness. Shonen is like cliffnotes of the concept.

Jeremie Veilleux @Jeremie_75 @hypareyli2 I think thorfinn shouldnt be compared to naruto. Their arcs are completely different. Sasuke would be a better comp given their initial motivation was revenge through killing. Eventually, they both come to the realization that sort of existence is futile. @hypareyli2 I think thorfinn shouldnt be compared to naruto. Their arcs are completely different. Sasuke would be a better comp given their initial motivation was revenge through killing. Eventually, they both come to the realization that sort of existence is futile.

Troy @sailorboy9417 @hypareyli2 Thorfinn took a 100 punches and didn’t fight back. Naruto could never @hypareyli2 Thorfinn took a 100 punches and didn’t fight back. Naruto could never

While another large group of anime fans argued that the protagonist of the Vinland Saga fought for a much greater cause and that his compassion was not limited to a specific group of people, using plot elements to prove their point.

RHN211 @RHN211

We thorfinn fans don't have enemies. @sigmaboruto Whatever makes you happy bro.We thorfinn fans don't have enemies. @sigmaboruto Whatever makes you happy bro.We thorfinn fans don't have enemies. https://t.co/jZhSzu38eN

Also, a group of Vinland Saga's fans surprisingly declared that "we got no enemies." They went on to say that they respect all the opinions but for them, Thorfinn is the true pacifist and the true protagonist.

Final thoughts

In the clash between Thorfinn and Naruto for the title of the true pacifist protagonist, it is crucial to recognize the greatness of both characters in their own way.

Naruto's popularity and impact on the anime community over the years cannot be overlooked. Likewise, the other hero's transformation and his embodiment of peace in Vinland Saga have captivated the hearts of millions, leaving a lasting mark on anime history.

It's also crucial to remember that comparing these characters and their journeys shouldn't take away from the beauty and creativity that went into their development. Each series has its own distinct plot, theme, and character arcs that appeal to different audiences. Rather than putting Naruto against Thorfinn, it is essential to recognize their own greatness and concepts.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : Who do you think is the true pacifist protagonist? Naruto Thorfinn 0 votes