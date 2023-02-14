MAPPA releases Vinland Saga season 2 anime original episode

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 6 was released on February 14, at 9.30 am JST. In the most recent installment, the focus has shifted back from Canute to the protagonist of the series. Likewise, there has been a time skip that occurred during Canute’s story that also affected Einar and Thorfinn.

The episode represented the hardships of the life of a slave. Apart from the narrative, the episode also saw a good amount of character development.

With the release of episode 6, MAPPA absolutely surprised the audience. They released an anime original episode that connects episode 6 with episode 7 of Vinland Saga season 2 and showcases the painful growth of Thorfinn.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 6.5: Drowning in the Shadow connects episode 6 with episode 7

The official Vinland Saga Twitter account has uploaded a short video titled Drowning in the Shadow, which is considered episode 6.5, an anime original short episode. This video depicts an original animation scene that is not featured in the manga.

In the short footage, Thorfinn, before he was enslaved, has been shown killing some men who were defending their house from an attack. As per Vinland Saga's creator Makoto Yukimura, the video depicts Thorfinn moments before he embarks on a new chapter in his life.

Makoto further mentions how the video perfectly demonstrates how he is trying to transform from the inside out. It appears that Thorfinn is no longer a little wild child.

Drowning in the Shadow depicted the growth of Thorffin

Adult Thorfinn as seen in episode 6.5. (Image via MAPPA)

The duration of episode 6.5, Drowning in the Shadow, is only a little over two minutes. It depicts Thorfinn's life before becoming a slave, during the time when he was a member of Askeladd's raiders.

The short clip portrayed his growth in the best possible way. Initially, he was shown slaughtering villagers. Later, after entering a house, Thorffin was seen having grown into an adult. There, he was shown getting internally sick after witnessing the fear and sorrow of a family hiding inside the house due to the attack.

Makoto Yukimura's comment on the episode

The anime's official Twitter account shared a statement by Makoto Yukimura, in which he spoke about Thorfinn's character development in episode 6.5.



He said:

"I have watched, episode 6.5! Spectacular scene! Thorfinn just before he makes a fresh start in his life. Shows how he tries to change from the inside by just images without any lines. It is amazing. It seems like he is no longer a child that has gone wild. Then who is he trying to become."

He further thanked his staff members for their work as he mentioned:

"Today! Now! How many people out there would be able to make such an intense scene by animation! I can only appreciate them. Id like to extend my gratitude to all staff members."

About the anime

Thorfinn, the protagonist of the series. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vinland Saga depicts Viking culture and tells the story of Thorfinn, a young boy who dreamed of exploring Vinland. However, after witnessing the murder of his father at the hands of Askeladd, his life underwent a massive transformation.

He grew up trying to become the strongest warrior by devoting his entire life to training and killing tens of thousands of men in order to kill Askeladd in a fair duel and get his revenge.

But eventually, his only motive for living was taken away from him, as he was ultimately sold as a slave. Following that, his life underwent another massive transformation that made him realize a lot of things and ultimately brought him closer to understanding his father's true message.

