Not Yuta or Gojo, but Geto motivates Sukuna's next opponents in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255's alleged spoilers revealed Sukuna's next opponents, and they are truly a surprise. Following Gojo Satoru's death, the remaining sorcerers who challenged Ryomen Sukuna fell like flies one by one before his overwhelming might.

First, it was Hajime Kashimo, then Hiromi Higuruma, followed by Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, Maki Zenin, and, very recently, Atsuya Kusakabe. The Jujutsu High instructor put up quite a good fight but, in Gojo-esque fashion, was seen slashed. Now, according to the alleged spoilers, two unexpected but welcome faces have arrived, and their motivation might surprise many.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's next opponents find strength in a forgotten name

Miguel in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

As seen in the alleged spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255, Sukuna's next opponents are Miguel and Larue. Chapter 254 showed Miguel swooping in to save Ui Ui from Sukuna's clutches. His entry was unexpected, but he no doubt received an ovation from the fandom.

Judging from the next chapter's spoilers, he hasn't come alone. Larue, who saved Kusakabe, is accompanying him. As a little refresher, Larue was part of Suguru Geto's crew during the Shibuya Incident. He was an ardent Geto follower with a strong belief in and passion for what he was trying to accomplish.

But this has left fans of Gege Akutami's series curious —what made Miguel and Larue jump in on the action? The answer is simple: Suguru Geto. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255's alleged spoilers revealed that Yuta and Larue approached Miguel for help for this very moment.

The African sorcerer was initially against the idea, reasoning that there was no point in fighting someone who could rival Gojo and had such a frightening might. But Larue's mention of someone seemingly changed Miguel's mind. This someone is Geto.

Fans will remember that both these sorcerers were once part of Geto's crew, wanting the same thing - see him become King. Once Geto passed away, they unaligned themselves with the other sorcerers and went their separate ways. Now, the pair have reunited against a common enemy, Sukuna.

Larue appealed to Miguel that they must fight back for Geto's sake. Presumably, they weren't able to mourn his death amidst the chaos. This was the perfect opportunity. Just as one mourns another by visiting his grave, sharing a meal, and bidding a final goodbye, this would be a way to pay their respects and convey to Geto to take care of himself.

This seems to have convinced Miguel. The three of them shared similar ideals, and Miguel and Larue wouldn't have followed Geto if their beliefs didn't align with his. It was due to this similarity that they supported him and were even willing to risk their lives at one point. So it makes sense why Miguel and Larue have turned up and are now Sukuna's next opponents.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen is taking an interesting turn once again. Miguel and Larue's arrival revived the Jujutsu High sorcerers' hopes. Not only them but also a revitalized Yuji, Maki, and Choso seem to have rejoined the battle.

But the alleged spoilers ended on a sour note, with Sukuna slamming Larue with a Black Flash. The next chapter is nearly here and will fully reveal what happened between Miguel and Larue and how Sukuna has tipped the scales for the nth time.

