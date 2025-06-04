Obito is Naruto's biggest romantic character, but is constantly overlooked

A popular quote once said that all stories are romance, and this holds weight when it comes to Naruto. Naruto is a masterpiece when it comes to its action, adventure, and fantasy elements. The story is impeccable, the themes are evergreen, and the worldbuilding is simple and easy to follow. It's also filled with many characters who are easy to love.

Naruto might have finished long ago, but the plot is so multilayered that new things are being discovered about it. One aspect of Naruto that doesn’t get discussed enough is its romance. All forms of romance are on full display in Naruto, from Platonic to Agape romance, and many of its characters are shaped by that. Tsunade is broken by the death of her loved ones, and she becomes a recluse. Orochimaru becomes twisted after losing his parents, but no character in the entire series has suffered the loss of love like Obito.

Obito starts Naruto as a man in love. He is in love with his friends, he is in love with his village, and most important of all, he is in love with Rin. The death of Rin was the most painful experience for Obito. It became fuel for the descent of one character into villainy, and it was all for love. Here is how Obito is Naruto’s most romantic character.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Obito is one of the most romantic characters in Naruto

Rin's death changed Obito (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Romance is a huge part of Naruto, and many decisions in the series are made because of love. Even the titular character begins his journey because of romance. He becomes a Jinchūriki because of his father’s love for the village, and this decision is made at the expense of Minato’s life. Another example of this love playing out is when Itachi killed his entire family for the Hidden Leaf’s wellbeing.

While other forms of love and romance get shown in the series, Eros, the love between those with romantic attachments is seldom displayed. Even when displayed, it is used as a joke or to wile away time. Obito’s love for Rin began similarly but became one of the most significant points in the entire series. His love for Rin was so intense that he destroyed himself to chase her.

Obito plotting his clan's massacre (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Apart from Rin, Obito also loved Kakashi deeply. During their time as a Shinobi team, Obito had moments where he risked his life to protect Rin and Kakashi. He pushed Kakashi out of the impending and that led to most of his body being crushed. He would later give his Sharingan to Kakashi, and Dojutsu would save the copy ninja on so many occasions.

Love is all Obito lives for, and when he sees Rin die, he loses it. He realizes that loving another person is not enough; the key thing is protecting them. This is why he takes Madara’s side, as he wants a world where Rin would be back. This leads him to harm his former teacher, cause harm to his village, and sit on the sidelines as Itachi destroys his clan.

Final thoughts

Obito’s love for Rin is the most powerful in the entire series, and the most beautiful. Throughout Rin’s life, she never told Obito that she was in love with him, but that didn’t matter to the Uchiha. His love was enough to fill the space of the words unsaid. Love at its root is unconditional, and there aren’t many anime characters who have expressed that.

