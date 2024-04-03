Oblivion Battery episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Oblivion Battery episode 1 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12 am JST. The anime will first air on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. Following that, it will be made available to stream online locally on several streaming platforms. The anime series will also be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll.

Oblivion Battery is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eko Mikawa. It began serialization in Shueisha's Shōnen Jump+ in April 2018. Since then, the manga has released 17 compiled manga volumes.

In addition, MAPPA released an ONA in the past and is now set to release a television anime in the Spring 2024 anime season.

Oblivion Battery episode 1 release date and time

Aoi Toudou as seen in Oblivion Battery anime (Image via MAPPA)

Oblivion Battery episode 1 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, given the difference in time zones globally, the anime series will be released on Tuesday, April 9, in most countries worldwide.

The first episode of Obivion Battery will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday April 9 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday April 9 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday April 9 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday April 9 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 9 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday April 9 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday April 10 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 10

The anime's opening theme song, Lilac, will be performed by Mrs. Green Apple. Meanwhile, the ending theme song, Wasurena Uta, will be performed by Macaroni Empitsu.

Where to watch Oblivion Battery episode 1?

Shunpei Chihaya as seen in Oblivion Battery (Image via MAPPA)

Oblivion Battery episode 1 will first air in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, including TV Osaka, TV Aichi, TV Hokkaido, and others. Following that, the anime will also be broadcast on AT-X, two days later, on Friday.

In addition, the anime will also be available to stream in Japan on local anime streaming platforms like ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Lemino, Disney Plus, Netflix, and others. As for international streaming, Oblivion Battery episode 1 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Oblivion Battery episode 1?

Kei Kaname as seen in Oblivion Battery (Image via MAPPA)

Oblivion Battery episode 1 will most likely introduce fans to the series' protagonists and explain the story's premise. However, as fans would know, MAPPA released an ONA for the anime in 2020. Thus, if fans wish to get an introduction to the series, they could watch the original net animation.

The story follows the baseball duo of genius pitcher Haruka Kiyomine and skilled catcher Kei Kaname. They retired many players during their time in the Senior League. Unfortunately, Kei Kaname later loses his memory, following which Kei and Haruka disappear from the baseball world.

Yamada Tarou as seen in Oblivion Battery (Image via MAPPA)

Later, the two boys enroll in Kotesashi High, a school with no baseball team. Surprisingly, the players who retired in the past happened to join the same school. Hence, Haruka Kiyomine and Kei Kaname form a baseball team with them.

The ONA itself only showed the story from Tarou Yamada's perspective. Thus, there is a good chance that the upcoming anime might go into detail about Haruka and Kei, possibly explaining how Kei lost his memory. In addition, fans can also expect the anime episode to introduce supporting characters as well.

Related Links

8 underrated MAPPA anime that Jujutsu Kaisen fans must watch

Oblivion Battery anime reveals opening and ending theme songs

10 iconic sports anime and manga that influenced Japan