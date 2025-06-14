Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 12: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 12 will be released on June 17, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast of the latest episodes on AT-X and other local television networks. Meanwhile, global audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episodes on Crunchyroll and other popular streaming platforms. Fans should note that this episode will mark the end of the first season.

The latest episode revealed Meg and Russo’s cure for high-level magic contamination. They combined magic with a deep desire to save the person to create this fix. Furthermore, Meg was tasked with saving the town of Aquamarine as a huge tsunami was headed their way. She did a brilliant job of keeping the townsfolk safe. Here’s everything you need to know about Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 12 before its release.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 12 release date and time

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 12 is slated to release on June 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 12, along with the respective time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Monday June 17, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Monday June 17, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday June 17, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday June 17, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Monday June 17, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Monday June 17, 2025

Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 12?

Fans in Japan can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 12 on AT-X. Interested viewers can watch the episode on Tokyo TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday. Furthermore, fans can stream the episode on ABEMA and D Anime Store. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, which will provide fans with the English-subtitled version.

A brief summary of Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 11

Inori and Meg as seen in the anime series (Image via EMT Squared)

The episode began with Meg and Russo attempting to find the cure for the girl who had undergone high levels of magic contamination. A conversation with Meg led Russo to revisit some historical texts that called for the injection of deep desire into the magic spell. There was no time for testing, as the girl was just minutes away from dying. They resolved to try the new approach on the patient directly.

Meg directed Russo’s deep desire to save her and cast a spell with Inori and Sophie. They saved the girl, but her problems didn’t end there. There was an emergency broadcast that informed the town of Aquamarine about the impending tsunami headed their way. The natural disaster also created a barrier that stopped the outside world from interfering.

Meg heard the call of the ancient mage of Aquamarine and utilized the magic runes that were paved on the streets of the town. She managed to ring the legendary bell that saved the town from the tsunami. The bell created a massive barrier that didn’t allow the waves to penetrate into the town.

What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 12?

Given that this will be the final episode of the season, fans can expect an update on the number of pure tears that Meg has at the moment. Time is running out, and she needs to do everything that she can to avoid the curse that she’s been afflicted with. The upcoming episode could also feature a massive cliffhanger that would act as the perfect setup for the second season.

