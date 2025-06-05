Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 11 will be released on June 10, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Fans residing in Japan can tune in to AT-X and other local television networks to watch the latest episode. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of the episodes on Crunchyroll and other popular streaming platforms.

The latest episode focused on Meg’s visit to Aquamarine. She broke her bone while attempting to save the tree that was magically contaminated. Jack Russo, who resides in Aquamarine, wanted her help with research since she was able to save a living entity that was 80% contaminated. Being the Sage of Life, he brought her to the town under the pretext of treatment. Here’s everything you need to know about Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 11 ahead of its release.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 11 release date and time

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 11 is slated to release on June 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions can access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 11, along with the respective time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Monday June 10, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Monday June 10, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday June 10, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday June 10, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Monday June 10, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Monday June 10, 2025

Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 11?

As mentioned earlier, fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 11 on AT-X for fans residing in Japan. Interested viewers can also watch the episode on Tokyo TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday.

Furthermore, fans can stream the episode on ABEMA and D Anime Store. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, which will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.

A brief summary of Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10

Expand Tweet

The episode began with Meg cruising on a boat as she and Inori made their way to Aquamarine. This place was quite popular for having some of the best medical facilities. Furthermore, the city was quite close to the sea, which attracted plenty of people from all over the world. However, Meg was there for her treatment, and Jack Russo was tasked with treating her leg.

However, she soon realized that he lured her to the town for his research purposes. He would treat her if she helped him with his research to find a cure for someone who has been contaminated by magic. There are some stages that can be cured. However, once someone is 80% contaminated, they need to be purged.

That being said, Meg’s recent intervention in Lapis could change all of that. So they started conducting various experiments. The episode ended on a massive cliffhanger since one of the runes inscribed by the legendary with in Aquamarine started to light up.

What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 11?

The upcoming episode will certainly focus on Meg’s stay in Aquamarine. Not only will it give us a conclusion on their research, but it also needs to provide fans with some information on the runes. These runes could be connected to the cure that they’re trying to find and perhaps give some insight into Meg’s curse.

