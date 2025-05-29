Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 is all set to be released on June 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans in Japan can tune in to AT-X and other local television networks to watch the latest episode. Meanwhile, international audiences can watch the series on Crunchyroll and other popular streaming platforms.

Ad

The latest episode focused on a problem that would have affected the entire town of Lapis. The 300-year-old oak tree seemed to have absorbed a lot of magic, which in turn caused it to mutate and grow out of control.

Meg Raspberry once again saved the town with her resolve and magic abilities. Inori’s presence was quite helpful as she played an important role in keeping Meg alive. Here’s everything you need to know about Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 ahead of its release.

Ad

Trending

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 release date and time

Inori and Meg as seen in the anime series (Image via EMT Squared)

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 is slated to release on June 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Ad

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Monday June 3, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Monday June 3, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday June 3, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday June 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Monday June 3, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Monday June 3, 2025

Ad

Ad

aru

Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 on AT-X for fans residing in Japan. Interested viewers can also watch the episode on Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday.

Furthermore, interested viewers can stream the episode on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.

Ad

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 9 summary in brief

Expand Tweet

Ad

The episode began with Meg Raspberry meeting the mayor of Lapis, as he requested her help. The 300-year-old oak tree had morphed into something else since it absorbed a ton of magic. Meg was able to converse with the tree spirit. She named her Serena and spent the day showing her the streets of Lapis. However, the next day, Serena morphed into something else and the tree started retaliating.

Inori did a splendid job of keeping Meg alive. However, Meg was injured quite badly when a tree root picked her up and slammed her to the ground. She wanted to save Serena and decided to head into the heart of the tree even if it meant the loss of her life. She mustered all the strength that she could and activated a spell. She woke up after being unconscious for hours. She reincarnated the tree and turned it into a Cherry Blossom, and the entire town of Lapis spent time with the tree.

Ad

What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10?

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 will most likely focus on Meg’s mission to receive more tears. She has been collecting a few tears, but she has a long way to go before she can deflect the ancient curse. The series hasn’t shown an instance of her receiving a pure tear in the past few episodes. Therefore, fans can expect the show to lay some emphasis on this in the upcoming episode.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohan Jagannath Rohan is an anime writer for Sportskeeda. With close to 3 years of experience in the industry, his interest in gaming and anime, combined with a Content Writing course paved the way for him to become a pop culture writer. Today, his 2000+ articles have garnered close to 24 million reads.



He is a big anime fan, and being able to express his views to the world about the genre is something he cherishes a lot. His work as an anime journalist allows him to seek out alternative opinions, which helps him understand the field better. He believes in conducting thorough research before creating content to ensure accuracy.



Rohan admires G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi and likes listening to The Midnight, who he feels are an incredibly dedicated band who take a great deal of pride in their music. Their music also helped him through tough times.



In his free time, he loves exploring perfumes, Climbing, Snooker, Mixology, playing Badminton and Table Tennis. Being a Visual Communication major, he's interested in sketching and graphic designing. Know More