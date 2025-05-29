Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 is all set to be released on June 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans in Japan can tune in to AT-X and other local television networks to watch the latest episode. Meanwhile, international audiences can watch the series on Crunchyroll and other popular streaming platforms.
The latest episode focused on a problem that would have affected the entire town of Lapis. The 300-year-old oak tree seemed to have absorbed a lot of magic, which in turn caused it to mutate and grow out of control.
Meg Raspberry once again saved the town with her resolve and magic abilities. Inori’s presence was quite helpful as she played an important role in keeping Meg alive. Here’s everything you need to know about Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 ahead of its release.
Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 release date and time
Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 is slated to release on June 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:
aru
Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10?
Fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 on AT-X for fans residing in Japan. Interested viewers can also watch the episode on Sun TV, Tokyo TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday.
Furthermore, interested viewers can stream the episode on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.
Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 9 summary in brief
The episode began with Meg Raspberry meeting the mayor of Lapis, as he requested her help. The 300-year-old oak tree had morphed into something else since it absorbed a ton of magic. Meg was able to converse with the tree spirit. She named her Serena and spent the day showing her the streets of Lapis. However, the next day, Serena morphed into something else and the tree started retaliating.
Inori did a splendid job of keeping Meg alive. However, Meg was injured quite badly when a tree root picked her up and slammed her to the ground. She wanted to save Serena and decided to head into the heart of the tree even if it meant the loss of her life. She mustered all the strength that she could and activated a spell. She woke up after being unconscious for hours. She reincarnated the tree and turned it into a Cherry Blossom, and the entire town of Lapis spent time with the tree.
What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10?
Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 10 will most likely focus on Meg’s mission to receive more tears. She has been collecting a few tears, but she has a long way to go before she can deflect the ancient curse. The series hasn’t shown an instance of her receiving a pure tear in the past few episodes. Therefore, fans can expect the show to lay some emphasis on this in the upcoming episode.
