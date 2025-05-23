Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 9 is all set to be released on May 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Fans living in Japan can tune in to AT-X and other local television networks to watch the latest episode. Meanwhile, global audiences can stream the latest episodes on Crunchyroll and other popular streaming platforms.

The latest episode focused on Meg’s latest conquest, which nearly cost her life. She noticed that a mother and her daughter were both affected by the devil and needed immediate help. Despite being asked to stand down, she didn’t listen. At the end of the day, Faust bailed her out but respected her decision to save them despite nearly dying. Here’s everything you need to know about Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 9 ahead of its release.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 9 release date and time

Faust as seen in the anime series (Image via EMT Squared)

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 9 is slated to release on May 27, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions across the world will be able to access the episode on the aforementioned date. The exact release times for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 9, along with the corresponding time zones, are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Monday May 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Monday May 27, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday May 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday May 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Monday May 27, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Monday May 27, 2025

Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 9?

As mentioned earlier, fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 8 on AT-X for fans residing in Japan. Interested viewers can watch the episode on Tokyo TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will broadcast the episode every Monday. Furthermore, fans can stream the episode on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Global audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. This platform will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.

A brief recap of Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 8

The episode began with Meg running errands for her mentor. That’s when she stumbled across a young girl who had a mark on her neck. She noticed the same pattern in her mother as well. Faust mentioned that this was the mark of a devil and that it had its hold on them. She consulted Faust, who asked her to stay away from them, and if she didn’t, she’d kill the disciple herself.

Meg ignored those orders and decided to continue researching ways to break the curse. The books revealed that destroying the altar would end the curse. Meg entered their house and brewed a pot of tea that knocked them unconscious.

However, the father of the family was able to counteract its effects and struck Meg. Faust had to intervene before he could use the devil’s powers and harm his family and Meg. The Witch of Lapis continues to risk her life to save people, but this time around, it was far too close. The episode ended on a good note as Faust and Meg headed home, with the latter resolving to become the strongest witch in the world.

What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 9?

The upcoming episode could potentially involve one of the Seven Great Sages. However, the main focus of the upcoming episode will be on Meg’s conquest, which will help her retrieve the pure tears. Since Faust received a decent amount of screen time, she could be sidelined in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 9.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

