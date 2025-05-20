Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 8 is set to be released on May 20, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. Fans in Japan can tune in to AT-X and other local television networks to watch the latest episode. Meanwhile, global audiences can stream the latest episodes on Crunchyroll and other popular streaming platforms.

The previous episode focused on Meg Raspberry’s trip to North America for a convention, during which she was intrigued by the people she encountered. Furthermore, the show introduced us to Chloe, the Witch of Words, and Eldora, the Witch of Disasters. There was something ominous about Eldora that Meg Raspberry didn’t like during their initial interaction.

Here’s everything you need to know about Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 8 ahead of its release.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 8 release date and time

Meg Raspberry as seen in the anime series (Image via EMT Squared)

As mentioned, Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 8 is scheduled to be released on May 20, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. Despite the differences in time zones, most regions around the world will be able to access the episode on that date.

The exact release times for Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 8, along with their corresponding time zones, are listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am Monday May 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am Monday May 20, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30 pm Monday May 20, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30 pm Monday May 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8 pm Monday May 20, 2025 Philippine Time 10:30 pm Monday May 20, 2025

Where to watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 8?

As mentioned, fans can watch Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 8 on AT-X if they reside in Japan. Interested viewers can also catch the episode on Tokyo TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. All the television channels mentioned earlier will air the episode every Monday.

Furthermore, fans can stream the episode on D Anime Store and ABEMA. Global audiences can access the episode on Crunchyroll, which will provide fans with the English-subtitled version of the episode.

Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 7 recap in brief

The episode began with Meg Raspberry bullying a few kids in the neighborhood until Sophie encountered her. She informed Meg about the convention that she and Faust were attending. Since the convention was in a different country, she assumed that traveling would be quite cumbersome. However, Sophie teleported herself and Meg in a matter of seconds. Afterwards, Meg met a lost child who needed to find her servant.

After spending hours together, the show revealed that the child in question was Chloe, the Witch of Words. She appears quite young because she is part human and part spirit. This is also why she cannot use magic in the series. Meg also encountered Eldora, who warned her of a great misfortune that she would face when her curse is lifted.

The interaction was rather creepy, and it was clear that Eldora was capable of using curses. In the end, Meg and Faust returned home, with Meg feeling slightly disappointed that she couldn’t gather more information about her curse.

What to expect in Once Upon a Witch’s Death episode 8?

Since the latest episode didn’t focus much on Meg’s curse, the upcoming episode might shed some light on her curse-lifting activities. She needs to gather plenty of pure tears to lift the curse. Furthermore, we haven’t seen the likes of Fine in the recent episodes. Fans can anticipate a few interactions between the aforementioned character and the protagonist in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

