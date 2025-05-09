One of the biggest criticisms of Boruto is misdirected

The Boruto saga has been amazing since it began. From its start in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, where viewers saw a new world mixed with older characters from Naruto and their progeny, to the end of that series, where the two major characters from Naruto were beginning to get phased out. With the launch of Two Blue Vortex, the story has transcended previous heights.

When compared to the previous stories in the Narutoverse, Two Blue Vortex is not only a worthy successor to the other stories but also different in every metric. The themes are different, with Two Blue Vortex focusing on love; the pacing in Two Blue Vortex is also faster. The feel of the series is much darker and grittier than any other series in the Narutoverse.

As great as the Boruto saga is, strong criticisms have still been thrown at the series. The biggest criticism the series has faced is in terms of fashion. Many viewers are often stunned at the ninja's outfits and find it unrealistic, but the ninja world in the Narutoverse has never been based on realism. The outfits are also a means of expression for the Shinobi and are aesthetically pleasing.

Here is how the series' biggest criticism is misdirected.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why the criticism of ninja fashion in Boruto is not valid

Fashion in most anime, especially Shonen, is usually static. Anime characters will usually wear similar outfits, and save for a few characters, clothing choices are usually conservative. The characters who then make bold choices are the eccentric ones, and those are usually few. However, Two Blue Vortex does not follow convention, as most characters make very eccentric clothing choices.

Some longtime anime fans have called the fashion choices unrealistic, and this is due to a stereotype. Ninjas are traditionally covert by nature, and most anime represent ninjas in that light. Gabimaru from Hell’s Paradise is a perfect example of that stereotype, his fashion choices are geared towards him not being seen. Another character who also represents this stereotype is Sonic from One Punch Man.

However, ninjas in Naruto don't work in the shadows. They are akin to the police and the army, and the equivalent of the stereotypical ninjas in the Narutoverse are the ANBU. Most of these ninjas in the Boruto saga, especially in Two Blue Vortex, express themselves through their fashion choices. Himawari’s fashion choices symbolise her being carefree, while Boruto’s clothes show how guarded he is.

The clothes are also a symbol of how the ninja world is changing. Before the Hidden Villages were formed, Shinobi dressed in armor and chainmail. Once the Hidden Villages were formed, their clothing changed, and Chunin and Jonin started wearing uniforms. Now that there is no inter-village threat, the younger generation of ninjas take a lot of liberties in fashion.

Final thoughts

The Boruto fans who say the fashion choices are unrealistic might be missing the point. This is anime, and most of the time, it is not based on realism. Jojo's Bizarre Adventure is filled with characters wearing flamboyant outfits, and there is no complaint. Since Boruto characters use chakra and ninjutsu abilities, the complaints about their fashion choices might be misdirected.

