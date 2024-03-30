One My Hero Academia character's affluent upbringing is key to her abilities

One of the most exciting aspects of the Quirk power system in the My Hero Academia manga is the relationship some characters’ personalities and origins have with their powers. Although some are more reflective than others, there generally is a link between most characters’ powers and personalities/origins.

While several characters’ origins and upbringings play a role in their Quirks, few have a larger impact than Momo Yaoyorozu’s does. The very nature of her Creation Quirk necessitates a large degree of knowledge, especially since it basically functions on knowing an object’s molecular structure before replicating it.

Her affluent upbringing, well documented throughout author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga lends itself to the cultivation of the skills needed to maximize her Quirk’s effectiveness. More specifically, what her wealthy surroundings allow her to spend her time on helps to make her the incredible Pro Hero she becomes as the series progresses.

Momo’s Quirk relies on studying and accumulation of knowledge more than any other in My Hero Academia

Early on in My Hero Academia, it’s established that Momo comes from a fairly wealthy family. The best example of this can be seen when she hosts Class 1-A at her home for a study session, promising things like having her mother set them up in the “great hall” with tea.

Their arrival at and gathering in her home emphasizes how wealthy she and her family are, as her house is more of an estate, and the overall decor is quite highbrow. While Momo herself never outwardly says it, commentary from her peers and what fans see of her home confirms that she comes from a rich family.

Due to her family’s wealth, they were likely able to give Momo all the tutoring she could ever need once activating her Quirk and identifying its conditions for use. While fans know her to have a natural talent for academia and studying upon meeting her, it’s expected that this talent was nurtured in her youth by earlier educational opportunities. Although she’s unlikely to be the only My Hero Academia character this fortunate, she’s likely the one for whom it matters most.

Given the previously mentioned use requisites for her Quirk, Momo’s academic knowledge is key to her success as a Pro Hero. While the early childhood benefits of her rich lifestyle are obvious, there are subtle ones that come into play during young adult life. One key aspect is being able to take the time she may need to spend on working a part-time job in a different life and apply it to studying, in turn honing her Quirk’s potential.

Her family’s wealth also gave her access to various unique and expensive objects to practice with. While no specific examples are given in the series outside of Russian matryoshka dolls, it can be safely assumed essentially anything worth her learning to make that can be bought with money was given to her for practice.

In this way, Momo becomes a My Hero Academia character whose training for being a hero essentially started from birth. She’s quite possibly the only character in the series who can be described as such, further emphasizing how key her wealth is to her becoming a Pro Hero and how unique she is as a character.

