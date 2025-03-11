One OFA user in My Hero Academia suffered the most horrific death (& it's not the Second User)

My Hero Academia has had numerous tragic histories, but few are as horrifying as the fate of one One For All user. Although most believe the Second User suffered the worst fate, another user endured something much worse. The series hints at how every user died in combat, but one remains the most gruesome.

While other OFA users died fighting until their dying breath, the sixth user of the One For All Quirk, En Tayutai, experienced a really horrifying death. He was captured and gruesomely executed by All For One. His death was not only tragic but a show of utter cruelty.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the manga.

The sixth user of the One For All in My Hero Academia suffered the most horrific death, explained

En Tayutai as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

The sixth user of One For All, En, had the worst death in My Hero Academia. His death was much worse than any other user of the Quirk. Others died tragic deaths, but his death was simply brutal. While the Second User is presumed to have died the worst, En's death was much more gruesome.

En inherited One For All in desperate conditions. His predecessor, Daigoro Banjo, was seriously injured when he transferred the Quirk to him. All For One had crushed Daigoro beneath the rubble, and he left him to perish. En could not help but inherit the Quirk through his dying mentor's blood. This alone laid the groundwork for the brutal destiny ahead for him.

All For One as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Similar to previous users, En did not hide. He kept on fighting as a Pro Hero, aware that All For One would come for him. When the inevitable came, En fought hard. But All For One was too strong. The fight was not a mere defeat—it was a vicious execution. En was overpowered and received fatal wounds. Unlike others who merely died in battle, he was sliced in two.

The Second User of One For All Quirk, Kudo, also died viciously. He struggled with All For One with all his might, but it was not enough. After losing his resistance comrades, he had to battle alone. All For One slowly killed him by strangling him to death and squeezing his throat. Even in his death, Kudo smiled, knowing that he had transferred One For All to the next generation. His death was tragic but not as vivid as En's.

En and Diagoro as seen in manga (Image via Shueisha)

Being bisected is one of the most horrific ways to die. It does not come quickly. It is not merciful. En probably endured intolerable pain before his body gave in on him. He was sufficiently aware to transfer One For All to Nana Shimura before he died. That means he did not die instantly. He survived. He experienced it all.

This makes En stand out from the rest of the One For All users. Most met their demise in tragic ways, but none as horrifically as his. His death was prolonged, and painful. All For One did not merely kill him—he made it as painful as possible. Out of all the One For All users, En certainly had the worst death.

Final thoughts

En's demise in My Hero Academia is the most terrifying among all One For All users. Other deaths occurred due to battle, but his death was pure brutality. To be bisected was unbearable pain, a gradual and slow death that he experienced to its fullest.

Even though the Second User of the One For All Quirk, Kudo, died in a similar tragic way, En's death stands out for its horrific way. All For One made En's death not only about victory—it was about torturing him. In One For All's history, no other user met such a gruesome end.

