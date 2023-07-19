One Piece 1088 leak all but confirms Koby's Conqueror Haki status

One Piece’s latest chapter has created quite a buzz on social media platforms. This series is thoroughly discussed due to Eiiciro Oda’s ability to foreshadow important events in the most subtle ways. However, this time, the chatter among manga readers is due to a character named Koby. He might not be the most popular character, but he has certainly grown to a considerable degree during the course of the series.

When he was introduced, he was a mere boy who was rather weak and determined to climb the ranks within the Navy. Koby is now a Marine Captain. However, his impressive feat doesn’t stop there, and fans have reason to believe he has obtained a powerful technique that only a select few have.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Piece manga chapters.

One Piece chapter 1088 hints at the possibility of Koby having Conqueror’s Haki

In the image above, we see a panel of Koby from One Piece chapter 1088. The image has given fans a reason to believe that Koby has potentially achieved Conqueror’s Haki. Fans speculated about this event because of a small detail that could be seen on his fist. There seems to be an aura that resembles the Conqueror’s Haki that Monkey D. Garp used in the One Piece series.

One fan also compared the two characters, further strengthening the theory. Another reason why fans believe that Koby could potentially have this technique is that he has exhibited his strong will to achieve certain things, which is one of the most crucial aspects of having Conqueror’s Haki in the One Piece series.

Eiichiro Oda is more than capable of shocking fans, and those who have supported Koby from the early days wish to see him become powerful in the series. If the speculations are right, this will be a turning point for Koby and serve as an important plot point as well. This implies that Koby could be involved in some of the most important scenes in the future, owing to his growth.

"No way he got it before Sanji": Fans react on speculations of Koby having Conqueror's Haki

One of the most common reactions was the sheer magnitude of their shock. This is because Koby would get Conqueror’s Haki before Sanji Vinsmoke. Compared to Koby, Sanji is a much more important character and a primary deuteragonist of the One Piece series. It’s safe to say that Sanji as a character will be the main subject of some rather hilarious memes if speculations turn out to be true.

While some are excited for Koby to get stronger, others opine that Conqueror’s Haki is no longer special and rare. If minor characters like Koby manages to access Conqueror’s Haki, this power will not have the allure that it once did, owing to its rarity.

All said and done, the upcoming chapter certainly has the entire fanbase’s attention now, and the anticipation has reached a fever pitch. The chapter is scheduled to release on July 24, 2023, at 12 am JST.

